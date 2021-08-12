MOREHEAD CITY — With local hospitalizations reaching levels not seen since the winter, Carteret Health Care has reimposed visitation restrictions for the hospital as the delta variant of the coronavirus surges in Carteret County and beyond.
CHC had 15 COVID-related hospitalizations Monday, and 16 as of Wednesday afternoon. That’s a sharp increase in hospitalizations from earlier in the summer, when CHC reported single-digit numbers of COVID patients, sometimes zero.
“What we’re seeing at the hospital, during the week ending last Saturday, Aug. 7, we experienced the highest number of newly admitted COVID-19 patients in a one-week period, matching a similar week that we saw at the beginning of January,” CHC director of infection prevention Valerie Payne told the News-Times Tuesday. “So, we are seeing that sharp increase that (is) similar across the state, the region and really nationally. We’re also seeing an increase in (emergency department) volume of patients presenting with COVID-like illness, and so as a result we are instituting, or I really should say reinstituting, some of our restrictions.”
CHC community relations marketing director Michelle Lee said the hospital has a COVID-19 care unit set up with 16 dedicated beds. She said COVID patients also receive treatment in other areas, including, if needed, the critical care unit or intermediate care, and she stated CHC is not “at or nearing capacity” for COVID-19
Ms. Lee said COVID-related hospitalizations reached 20 at one point over the weekend, matching the high seen at the peak of the pandemic in mid-January.
In light of the recent case and hospitalization increase, officials announced this week the new visitation guidelines, which began Wednesday for the hospital at 3500 Arendell St. Inpatients are limited to having two healthy, adult (age 18 years or older) visitors for the duration of their stay, while emergency department patients are limited to one healthy, adult visitor. Pediatric patients may have two visitors at all times.
As before, visitors will be screened for symptoms upon entering the hospital and all staff and visitors are required to wear a mask that covers their mouth and nose at all times while inside the hospital, including in patient rooms, hallways and restrooms.
In addition to the visitation restrictions, visitors are no longer allowed in the cafeteria, Java Stop coffee shop or the gift shop. Also, emergency department visitors may be asked to remain in their vehicles while the patient is being placed in a bed to cut down on the number of people inside the waiting room.
The hospital also continues to offer its virtual COVID-19 care clinic, as well as the monoclonal antibody treatment clinic for those who have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Ms. Lee said CHC has seen an increase in usage of the antibody treatment clinic in the past week or so.
However, the hospital is not currently offering COVID-19 testing to the community, noting in a Facebook post, “We are busy caring for emergency patients, in-patients and outpatients who need hospital care.” Residents can find a testing site by visiting covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/find-my-testing-place.
Ms. Lee said the hospital is “strongly recommending” employees get the COVID-19 vaccine, but CHC has stopped short of mandating vaccinations for staff as recommended by the N.C. Healthcare Association and other groups. Despite multiple requests, the hospital has declined to provide the News-Times with a percentage of employees who have been vaccinated, to date.
To encourage more employees to receive the vaccine, Ms. Payne said CHC recently hosted an internal, town hall-style meeting, moderated by a panel of physicians and nurses, including Ms. Payne, to share information about vaccines and current coronavirus trends. CHC also introduced an incentive lottery for employees who are fully vaccinated.
“(Vaccination) is another incredibly important, maybe one of the most important tactics, that we have to help in this pandemic…so we really encourage anyone who hasn’t done so yet to do that,” she said.
With the rising case and hospitalization numbers, Ms. Payne said people should go “back to the basics” of mask wearing, frequent hand washing and avoiding large gatherings, especially ones indoors. She said the county has a high level of community transmission, as designated by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which means face masks are recommended to be worn indoors by all, regardless of vaccination status.
“Currently Carteret County, along with most other counties in the state of North Carolina, are, according to the CDC, in a high transmission level, and so that means that when we’re in public, indoor spaces that we should all be wearing masks,” she said. “…We’ve learned so much over the course of the last 18 months, and we’ve learned a lot about what works, so now is the time to go and draw that pool of knowledge and reapply it because we need it again.”
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
