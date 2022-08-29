MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community College will hold a 9/11 commemoration ceremony 8:45 to 9 a.m. Sept. 8 on the front lawn of the Historic Camp Glenn Building on the CCC campus. The public is invited.
CCC officials said they want to hold the ceremony in advance of the actual date during college business hours so employees and students can attend.
American flags will be made available during the ceremony and throughout the day to plant along Celebration Square adjacent to the college’s 9/11 memorial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.