ccc

Morehead City firefighters bow their heads last year during a 9/11 ceremony at Carteret Community Çollege. The college will observe a ceremony again this year 8:45 to 9 a.m. Sept. 8 on the front lawn of the Historic Camp Glenn Building. (Cheryl Burke photo)

MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community College will hold a 9/11 commemoration ceremony 8:45 to 9 a.m. Sept. 8 on the front lawn of the Historic Camp Glenn Building on the CCC campus. The public is invited.

CCC officials said they want to hold the ceremony in advance of the actual date during college business hours so employees and students can attend.

American flags will be made available during the ceremony and throughout the day to plant along Celebration Square adjacent to the college’s 9/11 memorial.

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.