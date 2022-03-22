Beaufort planners table proposal for new subdivision after opposition from residents

BEAUFORT — Town officials want more information and state agency input on a proposed subdivision that’s sparked pushback from residents and environmentalists.
The planning board met for its regular meeting Monday in the Beaufort train depot. During the meeting, the board unanimously tabled a request for preliminary plat approval for Salt Wynd Preserve subdivision, requesting developers Beaufort Agrihood Development LLC provide an environmental impact statement, per state statutes, and directing town staff to submit the plat application to the N.C. Division of Coastal Management for comment.
The proposed subdivision, if built, would include 47 single-family residential lots located on 37.06 acres off Pinners Point Road. During public comments, 13 attendees spoke regarding the preliminary plat, with all but one of them opposed to it.
The primary concerns the subdivision’s opponents voiced include the risk of flooding in the proposed location, potential environmental effects to nearby Gibbs Creek and the lack of a state stormwater permit.
Resident Martha Kenworthy said she thinks the subdivision plan, as submitted to town officials, is “incomplete.” She also thinks the houses would be at risk of flooding and there’s no guarantee the developers would use low-impact development.
“I believe we’re at a tipping point in Beaufort,” Ms. Kenworthy said, “where we need to promote responsible coastal development.”
Resident and UNC Institute of Marine Sciences ecologist Dr. Hans Paerl said the submitted plan lacks a stormwater impact statement and hasn’t complied with state coastal stormwater rules.
“Until a (stormwater drainage) system is designed that meets the state standards, it’ll be impossible for the applicant to present you a stormwater plan, as required to comply with the town’s stormwater ordinance,” Dr. Paerl said.
The proposed project has garnered attention from the Southern Environmental Law Center. SELC associate attorney Alex Hardee, who was present at Monday’s meeting, said he thinks it’s important for the preliminary plat to be considered while taking into account the town’s draft Coastal Area Management Act land-use plan, which as of Monday is still in development.
“To allow this (plat) to go through under the old rules would defeat the purpose (of the land-use plan),” Mr. Hardee said.
Coastal Carolina Riverwatch has also taken an interest in the project. CCR’s Crystal Coast waterkeeper Rebecca Drohan was present for Monday’s meeting, requesting the board deny the plat.
“Gibbs Creek is a public waterway,” she said. “As more and more waterways are closed (to shellfishing), it becomes more important to protect them.”
Attorney Eric Remington, who represents Beaufort Agrihood Development, was the only person at Monday’s meeting to speak in favor of approving the plat. Mr. Remington said he objected to the content of the comments made in opposition to the subdivision project.
“Your subdivision ordinance is a ministerial, administrative process,” he said. “It’s basically a check-the-box system…all this talk of the new draft LUP, the Resilient Beaufort plan…those are all irrelevant, immaterial comments that shouldn’t be considered. If you meet the criteria under the ordinance, you’re supposed to get approved.”
Mr. Remington went on to say that the people who spoke who weren’t residents or representatives of organizations that don’t own property in Beaufort didn’t have standing and shouldn’t have been allowed to comment, saying it was “highly prejudicial.”
These weren’t Mr. Remington’s only objections. Prior to discussing the preliminary plat, the planning board unanimously voted to move the meeting’s public comments to occur between approval of the Feb. 21 meeting minutes and the proposed plat discussion. Mr. Remington objected to this change in the agenda, saying the subdivision ordinance doesn’t allow for public comments prior to action on a preliminary plat and changing the agenda would “be singling out” the Salt Wynd project.
In response, board chairman Ryan Neve said the planning board’s public comment period in its regular meetings was only recently moved to occur after all the business items. Town attorney Arey Grady said moving the public comment to occur prior to items for consideration is consistent with the board’s rules of procedure.
Monday’s planning board meeting was open to the public and was broadcast online via Facebook livestream. Town public information officer Rachel Johnson said in an email to the News-Times Tuesday the meeting went until 9 p.m., however, due to technical difficulties, the livestream cut off around 6:36 p.m. and did not resume.
