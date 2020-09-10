Morehead City holds grand opening for Shevans Park playground, splash pad

MOREHEAD CITY — The sounds of children’s laughter and screams of delight filled the air at Shevans Park for the first time in months Tuesday afternoon as city officials held a grand opening ceremony for the park’s new playground and splash pad.
Members of the Morehead City Council, city staff, residents and their children gathered at the park, at 1501 Evans St., for a ribbon-cutting ceremony and to officially break in the new playground. Stormy skies loomed overhead, but rain held off long enough for the children to burn off some energy exploring the park’s new colorful, nautical-themed structures.
“I’ve been told that patience is a virtue. I’ve also been told that good things come to those who wait,” Mayor Jerry Jones said during his opening remarks at the ceremony. “…These good things don’t happen by themselves, it takes the support of the community, it takes leadership in our government and it takes the individuals.”
Brandishing pairs of golden scissors, the children in attendance helped Mayor Jones cut the ceremonial ribbon before running off to climb, swing and splash around the new playground.
“I think it’s really fun and cool,” said Kianna Willis, age 7, of Havelock, who attended the grand opening with her mother and younger brother. “My favorite part is the monkey bars.”
Also in attendance at the grand opening Tuesday were representatives from Morehead City Primary School, Morehead City Elementary at Camp Glenn and St. Egbert Catholic School, where students got to vote on their preferred playground design.
Construction of the new Shevans Park playground, which was designed and built by Ithaca, N.Y.-based Leathers & Associates, began around the new year and was finished in May. The city had hoped to debut the playground when it was completed, but in March, Gov. Roy Cooper ordered all public playgrounds in the state to close to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Last week, Gov. Cooper announced playgrounds may open again as part of the state’s phased reopening plan, allowing Morehead City to finally hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new playground. Other playgrounds in Morehead City that reopened include:
· Mitchell Village Park playground.
· Piney Park playground.
· Recreation Center playground.
· Rotary Park playground.
· Martin Luther King Jr. City Park playground.
The new playground features several Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible amenities, including swings. It also has a splash pad built on the western end of the park.
“We’ve been patient and waiting and we’re just so excited for it to finally open,” City Manager Ryan Eggleston told the News-Times Tuesday. “We’re especially delighted to have such an accessible playground for all to use.”
Mr. Eggleston said the city is developing a cleaning protocol, based on state guidance, for all its public playgrounds. He said all the city’s playgrounds were disinfected prior to opening back up to public use.
“I think the thing we want to stress to folks is be considerate, be respectful and just like everything else, if you’re feeling sick, maybe don’t come to the playground that day,” he said. “…Enjoy all our facilities, but do it in a way that’s safe and lets all the kids enjoy them in a safe manner.”
The new playground cost approximately $820,000 and was funded partly by donations, including a $150,000 contribution by the Big Rock Foundation.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
