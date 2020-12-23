Despite challenges, churches spread Christmas cheer

BEAUFORT — Donning masks as a coronavirus safety precaution, members of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church were rushing Friday to load vehicles with wrapped gifts and bicycles for delivery to children and families in time for Christmas.
A similar scene was playing out at First United Methodist Church in Morehead City, where volunteers were sorting gifts and food that filled the church’s large fellowship hall.
The flurry of activity was part of Project Christmas Cheer. The nonprofit organization takes applications from families in need and places the children’s names on Angel Trees at various locations for people to “adopt” to provide Christmas gifts. Families also receive food boxes or gift cards for food. This year, Carteret County trees were set up at the Sports Center and One Harbor Church in Morehead City.
While the coronavirus pandemic threw challenges at the dedicated group of volunteers, Bob Cousens, co-chairperson of PCC, said once again county residents, churches and businesses came through to adopt the 562 children and 123 senior citizens who applied for help.
“I want to thank everyone who helped because this was a sacrificial year for adopting angels, and through your donations everyone was adopted,” Mr. Cousens said.
He added that applications were down from last year and he believes some families didn’t apply because of fear of coming out during the pandemic.
“I know the needs were there and we had COVID-19 safety protocols in place during the application process,” he said. “I’m not sure why the numbers were down, but I believe that may be the reason.”
Last year the organization assisted 759 children and 133 seniors.
Volunteers at St. Paul’s Episcopal and First United Methodist, who annually adopt a large number of angels, said they wanted to make sure residents in need would have Christmas for their families.
“I can’t stand the thought of a child not having a Christmas,” Doris Wade, who coordinates PCC at First United Methodist Church, said Friday. “As long as I am able, there will be Christmas Cheer at this church.”
Ms. Wade said the church adopted 48 families, which included 83 children. All families received a food box, including a turkey, along with gifts for the children. Most families selected by the church picked up their gifts Saturday.
She said several safety precautions were added this year due to COVID-19.
“People could adopt an angel at the church and we also made them available online,” she said. “Instead of people coming inside to pick up their gifts, this year we are doing a drive-thru pickup and we have people bringing the gifts out to the vehicles.”
Safety precautions also altered procedures at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, according to co-organizers Nancy Ustach and Tricia Phillips.
“Our angels were made available online because our facilities are closed. People were able to adopt virtually,” Ms. Ustach said. “We had people drop off gifts here on a certain day and we got them organized. We have people bringing the gifts out to the vehicles that are delivering to families.”
Instead of providing food boxes to families, church members provided gift cards for food at Piggly Wiggly.
Most gifts at St. Paul’s were delivered Friday. Ms. Ustach said the church adopted 17 families, including 54 children.
While the adjustments were challenging, Ms. Phillips said the hard work was worth it.
“It’s a very important outreach for St. Paul’s because the need is out there. People are suffering and we wanted to help anyway we could,” Ms. Phillips said. “It’s helped us get into the Christmas spirit.”
Those picking up packages to deliver Friday at the church, too, said they couldn’t imagine the holiday season without PCC.
“This is Christmas. This is what it’s all about, giving to others,” Catherine Stephenson said.
Missy Bailey, who was preparing to deliver gifts with her daughter and husband, agreed.
“It’s a way of helping others and we have always done this as a family,” Ms. Bailey said. “When my daughter Sara was small I always made it a point to take her with me to shop for the gifts to teach her the importance of doing for others.”
Sara, now 22, said the lesson stuck.
“It’s always something we do and I look forward to it,” she said.
Those wanting to make donations to PCC for next year can mail monetary donations to Project Christmas Cheer, P.O. Box 1914, Morehead City, NC 28557.
For more information, visit projectchristmascheer.com or call the office at 252-247-7275.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.