NC School Boards Association names Carteret board 2021 County Commissioners of the Year

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Commissioners has received the N.C. School Boards Association’s 2021 County Commissioners of the Year Award, an honor that was announced last week at the NCSBA’s annual conference in Greensboro.
Commissioner Robin Comer accepted the award on behalf of the county board Thursday at the conference, and Carteret County Schools Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson presented it to the full board of commissioners during their monthly meeting Monday evening in Beaufort. He was joined by members of the County Board of Education to give their congratulations and present a plaque.
“Each of the 115 school systems in our state has the opportunity to nominate their county commissioners, if they so choose,” Dr. Jackson said Monday. “Speaking on behalf of our board of education, our board was incredibly honored to nominate our board of county commissioners.”
Reading from the nomination letter that was submitted to the NCSBA, Dr. Jackson said county commissioners had supported the school system in numerous ways over the past year or so, including by approving the advancement of funds for building maintenance projects while students were out of the classroom due to the pandemic and promoting the $42 million school construction bond referendum that was approved by voters during the November 2020 election.
Further, Dr. Jackson said commissioners lobbied state leaders for more vaccine availability this past spring to get students and teachers back into the classroom earlier than almost any other system in the state, and they approved a local supplement increase for all school system employees as part of this year’s budget.
“There is no question in our minds that the support of the Commissioners and of the citizens of Carteret County adds to the tremendous success of our students and staff,” the nomination letter reads, in part. “The close working relationship with the County Commissioners continues to provide a foundation for development and enhancements of our public schools.”
BOE Chairperson Clark Jenkins said he feels the school board and county commissioners have a uniquely cooperative relationship.
“To me, that’s all I’ve ever known, is a great relationship with these commissioners,” he said. “I think this is the exception to the rule, so I want to sit here and personally thank y’all for the open communication, the leadership and the collaboration that y’all give to us every day.”
Commissioners were appreciative of the award and used the opportunity to tout the fact Carteret County has one of the top-performing school systems in the state combined with the lowest countywide property tax rate.
“What strikes me about it is our tax rate is the lowest tax rate in the state, and yet we’re up at the very top of funding our schools,” Chairperson Ed Wheatly said. “It shows you where our priorities are and it also shows you what our stewardship level is.”
