CAPE LOOKOUT — A key piece of the puzzle for the long planned dredging of Barden Inlet – partly in the Cape Lookout National Seashore (CLNS) and partly outside – is in place.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), which will do the work, recently issued an environmental assessment (EA) with a “Finding of No Significant Impact” for the project, which according to a USACE news release, means that if the opinion is upheld following circulation of the draft EA for comments, no formal environmental impact statement will be required.
The corps’ work is expected to begin on or after Nov. 1. That is the earliest it can start because of federal laws protecting sea turtles.
The proposed project action includes dredging of Corps and National Parks Service navigation channels within Back Sound and Lookout Bight.
According to the USACE news release, “Placement of dredged material on Sandbag Island would occur from September 1 through March 31, to protect nesting birds. Special purpose hopper dredged material would be placed in naturally occurring scour holes within the Barden Inlet and Lookout Bight channel. Sidecast dredging is also proposed to be used to maintain the Corps and NPS (National Park Service) channels when other dredge(s) are not available and would sidecast material 80 feet from the vessel’s starboard or port side.”
It was a long process to get the project approved, according to CLNS Superintendent Jeff West. Due to the majority of the channel lying outside CLNS, the NPS needed partners to get Barden Inlet dredged. The park service formed a cooperative management agreement with county commissioners and the Carteret County Shore Protection Office in 2019 with the purpose of establishing and maintaining waterways to various areas in the park, according to West.
County and NPS officials then negotiated with both state officials and the USACE for the dredging effort. In the process, they found the last environmental assessment for the Barden Inlet channel was in 1975, which West said was “way out of date,” so the new EA was required.
Shoaling in Barden Inlet became a serious problem in late 2017.
The U.S. Coast Guard removed navigation aids because it didn’t meet the standards for a navigable channel.
Despite the removal of navigation aids, West said last year, local boaters still use the deepest parts of the inlet channel.
The last full dredging of Barden Inlet was in 1977-78.
The USACE’s draft environmental assessment is available at https://www.saw.usace.army.mil/Missions/Navigation/Dredging/.
