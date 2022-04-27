Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) Commanding Officer Capt. James M. Belmont and Acting Executive Officer Lt. Col. Jason B. Raper join the V-22 Aircraft Integrated Product Team (IPT) in displaying two awards the team received during an April 20 ceremony at Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) headquarters in Patuxent River, Md. The FRCE V-22 Aircraft IPT earned the 2022 NAVAIR Commander’s Award for Best Performing Fleet Readiness Center/Integrated Product Team and Andrew Rock, V-22 Branch Head, was named Most Collaborative IPT Lead. (Heather Wilburn photo)