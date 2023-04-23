CROATAN NATIONAL FOREST - Saturday evening thunderstorms which brought much-needed rain, as much as half an inch, on the wildfire around Great Lakes.
As of 9 a.m. Sunday, the fire remains nearly the same size, showing no growth overnight. Firefighters were able to increase containment to 30 percent. Tractor plow units are constructing 25 miles of firebreaks around the fire’s edge in an effort to prevent the fire from spreading to private land.
Travelers on highways adjacent to the fire area should proceed with caution, especially on highways 17 and 70 where firefighters are operating. Expect smoke in the area, particularly in the mornings and evenings.
Craven and Carteret counties are under Code Red air pollution alerts because of the smoke, while Onlsow County is under of Code Orange alert for Sunday. The Forest Service says smoke is particularly worse in the mornings and evenings.
The Southern Area Red Team, a Type 1 Incident Management Team, is due to arrive Sunday. The fire will enter unified command between the U.S. Forest Service and the North Carolina Forest Service.
Officials say there have been no injuries and no homes or buildings are threatened at this time. The cause of the Great Lakes Fire remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.