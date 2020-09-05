Emerald Isle will post lifeguards on strand through September

EMERALD ISLE — The summer tourism may be winding down, but lifeguards in Emerald Isle will remain on duty after Labor Day.
Town Manager Matt Zapp said Wednesday the guards will be on duty through Wednesday, Sept. 30, about a month longer than in past years.
In addition, he said, “Staff will maintain greater coverage on weekends to address the larger crowds” that appear as long as the weather is warm and visitation is high.
Paid parking will continue on weekends and holidays, including Labor Day, at the eastern and western ocean regional access facilities off Highway 58 through Saturday, Sept. 27, Mr. Zapp added. After that, parking in those lots, as in other small, free lots in town, will be free every day.
The town, in the wake of drownings the past few years and calls for improvements in lifeguard service, added more guards this summer and put them into service earlier in the spring.
In addition, the town flew ocean-condition flags in more locations and leased new equipment for the lifeguards, including four new jeeps and two off-road vehicles.
The goals were not only to increase safety, but also to make sure beachgoers were more aware of the town’s presence on the strand and to increase communication.
Mr. Zapp said it paid off, even though there have been two drownings, both on July 12.
“Guards increased swimmer safety checks by 400%, compared to last year,” he said.
There were 20 guards this summer, compared to 16 in 2019, with four roving guards on duty at all times, in addition to the two guards on stands at the regional accesses. That meant the roving guards had about 3 miles of the town’s 12-mile-long strand to cover instead of 4 miles as in the past, decreasing response time.
Although there continue to be occasional calls for addition ocean safety improvements, Mr. Zapp said town officials will need to “debrief” before addressing any potential changes for 2021.
There’s no doubt the novel coronavirus pandemic affected beach visitation early this year, as the parking lots at the eastern and western ocean accesses, each of which have more than 160 paid parking spaces, were closed from March to early June.
However, Mr. Zapp said, “Once the lots opened, revenues were comparatively higher (compared to last year) for each operational month in June, July and August. We attribute the increase in beach parking collections and increase in beach attendance to a decrease in other forms of entertainment.”
He said the town will need to tally total paid parking collections for the summer to determine if the virus affected revenues. Proceeds from the lots pays for maintenance of the access facilities and helps pay the lifeguards’ salaries.
