MOREHEAD CITY – US Army Staff Sgt. Joshua ‘Caleb’ Gore, 25, of Morehead City, a 2015 graduate of West Carteret High School, was among nine soldiers killed during a military training exercise Wednesday night at Fort Campbell, Ky.
The soldiers were killed during a routine training mission when two HH-60 Black Hawk helicopters crashed.
His wife, Haleigh Smith Gore, is a 2017 graduate of WCHS.
Carteret County Schools Superintendent Richie Paylor, in a statement Friday evening, said, “We are saddened to hear of the recent loss of our 2015 graduate of West Carteret High School, Joshua ‘Caleb’ Gore. We are proud that Caleb went on to serve our country, as many other Carteret County Public School graduates have, yet we are heartbroken that Caleb’s service ended in the ultimate sacrifice. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife, also a WCHS graduate (2017), Haleigh Smith Gore, and to the rest of his family and friends.”
Carteret County Schools Public Information Officer Jennifer Johnson said school officials are discussing plans to honor Gore, “as we are processing the death together and sending condolences to his family and friends.”
West Carteret High School, on its Facebook page, also sent condolences to the family of Gore.
“It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of one of our alumni, Caleb Gore, who served in the military and made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. Our hearts go out to Caleb’s family, his wife Haleigh, and loved ones during this difficult time,” part of the Facebook post states.
