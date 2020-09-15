Carteret County records 8 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

CARTERET COUNTY — The county reports eight additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Tuesday, bringing the total to 657 known cases in Carteret County since March.
Despite the new confirmed cases, the number of active cases declined by one since Monday, with 44 cases currently considered active. The county reports 607 people have recovered from COVID-19, while six residents have died.
In addition, four patients are hospitalized at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City with COVID-19 symptoms.
To date, health officials have reportedly conducted 7,072 COVID-19 tests, with 195 test results pending Tuesday. To date, five tests have returned inconclusive results.
The county provides COVID-19 updates weekdays via its website, carteretcountync.gov, and the Carteret County government and health department Facebook pages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.