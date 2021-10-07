Preliminary survey results show Pine Knoll Shores stakeholders have mixed feelings on short-term rentals

PINE KNOLL SHORES — Residents and property owners have seen an increase in short-term rentals in Pine Knoll Shore, though there’s a mixed consensus on how they are affecting the resort town.
This is according to the results of town official’s recent short-term rental survey. Town planner Kevin Reed presented the preliminary results to the Pine Knoll Shores Planning Board at its Sept. 28 meeting in the town hall meeting room at 1010 West Fort Macon Road.
The survey remained open online until 5 p.m. Tuesday, and according to 493 preliminary responses presented Sept. 28, 236 (47.87%) were full-time residents and 246 (49.9%) were part-time residents and with the remaining 11 were three renters and eight absentee landlords.
“The planning board didn’t take any action (Sept. 28) and will receive a full report at its October meeting after the survey has closed,” Mr. Reed said in a Monday email to the News-Times.
The planning board directed staff at its August meeting to conduct an online survey of residents and property owners to determine their position on short-term rentals, commonly hosted through services like Vrbo and Airbnb. The board of commissioners charged the planning board to look into the matter.
According to the preliminary survey results, the majority of respondents – 248 (50.2%) – think short-term, single-family rental activity has increased in Pine Knoll Shores over the last five years.
When it comes to having short-term rentals on their streets, just under half the respondents have at least some qualms, while just over half are either comfortable or unconcerned. One hundred and twenty-three respondents (24.95%) said they were very uncomfortable with having short-term rentals on their street and 117 (23.73%) were moderately uncomfortable. Meanwhile, 55 (11.16%) were neutral, 63 (12.78%) were moderately comfortable and 135 (27.38%) were very comfortable.
Most respondents, however, said they didn’t think they’d been impacted in any way by short-term rentals. Two hundred and sixty-nine respondents (54.79%) said they didn’t think they’ve been affected by short-term rentals, 142 (28.92%) think they’ve been affected negatively and 80 (16.29%) think they’ve been affected positively.
When it came to how short-term rentals hit property values, the preliminary responses were mixed. One hundred and ninety-six respondents (39.68%) think they hurt property values, while 132 (26.72%) think they have no effect. Ninety-seven (19.64%) are unsure, while 69 (13.97%) think they improve property values.
Respondents had stronger opinions on whether or not short-term rentals impacted their personal security. According to the survey, 225 respondents (45.64%) said they think living near short-term rentals affects their personal security, 207 (41.99%) think it has no effect and 61 (12.37%) had no opinion.
Finally, on a list of several different concerns with short-term rentals, noise was the biggest concern for respondents. Three hundred twelve respondents (63.29%) said they’re concerned about noise from short-term rentals, 284 (57.61%) are concerned about parking, 250 (50.71%) are concerned about garbage and 243 (49.29%) are concerned about overcrowding. Eighty-nine (18.05%) are concerned about different effects, while 110 (22.31%) said they weren’t concerned about short-term rentals affecting any of the listed issues.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.