RALEIGH — The N.C. Future Investment Resources for Sustainable Transportation Commission is requesting video and online public comments.
N.C. FIRST encourages North Carolina residents to submit ideas for future transportation investment strategies from now until Tuesday, April 14. Videos can also be submitted with recommendations on how to modernize state transportation revenues.
Each video should include the person’s name and organization and cannot exceed one minute or 500 megabytes. All video submissions should be emailed to Amna Cameron, deputy director of the Office of Strategic Initiatives and Program Support, at accameron1@ncdot.gov.
Online and video public comments will be shared with commissioners during the next N.C. FIRST meeting Friday, April 24. Ninety minutes are set aside for public comment and the commission will show as many videos as possible during the meeting.
The N.C. FIRST Commission was created by former Transportation Secretary Jim Trogdon in April 2019. The 14-member commission is composed of a group of individuals with expertise in finance, business and public policy.
The commission is tasked with evaluating the state’s current and future transportation investment needs, utilizing research of national and international trends in order to advise the secretary of the Department of Transportation of new or better ways to create a long-term transportation investment strategy that will ensure North Carolina’s economic vitality and competitiveness in the future.
