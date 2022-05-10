CAPE CARTERET — In a special meeting Monday afternoon, Cape Carteret commissioners began discussing ways to eliminate or reduce the 2.19-cent property tax rate increase in Town Manager Zach Steffey’s proposed 2022-23 budget.
The 4 p.m. meeting was in the town hall and online via GoToMeeting and preceded the board’s 6 p.m. regular monthly meeting.
Mr. Steffey’s draft budget calls for the tax rate to rise to 23.44 cents per $100 of assessed value, up from the current rate of 22.25 cents.
The budget shows total general fund revenues and expenses of $2.97 million, up from $1.86 million in the amended 2021-22 budget, largely because of the inclusion of the town’s grants from the American Rescue Plan Act.
The act funneled federal money to towns and counties after the U.S. Congress approved it and President Joe Biden signed it in 2021. The $1.9 trillion package was intended to help communities combat and recover from public health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The proposed budget shows $302,609 in ARPA funds from 2021 and $328,418 in 2022, and those funds can be used for a variety of projects, including infrastructure improvements.
Commissioners discussed ways to lessen the tax increase by increasing revenue, such as hiking golf cart permit fees, annual boat ramp fees for out-of-town residents and zoning permit fees, and by increasing the projected revenue from the state-run Alcohol Beverage Control store in town.
They also talked about reducing the number of town-sponsored events and festivals, and about charging fees for food trucks that participate in those events, such as the Fall Festival, Christmas in the Cape and the Watermelon Festival, the latter of which debuted last summer.
The town also spends money to show movies and provide live music in the summer in the Cape Carteret Community Park behind the town hall off Dolphin Street.
All those events have been particularly championed by Mr. Steffey, who has resigned effective June 17, and by Commissioner Steve Martin. But Mr. Martin said the number of events has “gotten out of hand,” placing a burden on staffers who organize them and attend them to help run them.
Mr. Steffey asked commissioners to think about which festivals and events the town should prioritize.
Commissioner Charlie Morgan suggested charging fees for the food trucks, and Commissioner Martin suggested projecting more revenue from the ABC stores, where sales increased sharply during the pandemic.
“People ain’t gonna stop drinking with all that’s going on in the world,” he said.
Commissioner Jeff Waters suggested the increase in the boat ramp fee, which all board members have agreed is very low compared to the costs boaters pay to use private facilities.
Major sources of revenue listed in the proposed budget include:
O Property tax, $971,00, up from $831,000 in 2021-22.
O Sales tax, $409,000, up from $400,000.
O Utilities franchise tax, $127,000, no change.
O ABC store revenue, $143,000, up from $100,000.
O Transfer of $337,000 from the Cape Carteret Trail Fund, which benefited from a $500,000 allocation from the state General Assembly.
As for expenditures projected in major town departments, general administration would increase from $369,000 in 2021-22 to $383,000 in 2022-23, public works would increase from $283,000 to $316,000, and police would increase from $621,000 to $704,000, largely because of salary hikes and 2.5% cost-of-living increases officials believe are necessary to retain existing officers and hire new ones when needed.
The budget also includes raises and 2.5% cost-of-living increases for employees in other departments.
Commissioners agreed to hold their next budget work session Monday, May 16 at 6 p.m. in the town hall.
The budget must be adopted by June 30 and will take effect July 1.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
