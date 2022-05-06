ATLANTIC BEACH — Summer tourism season is almost here in Carteret County, and at one of its primary beach towns, paid parking to fund beach services begins this weekend.
The Atlantic Beach paid parking program begins Saturday, May 7 and will run through Wednesday, Aug. 31. According to the town website atlanticbeach-nc.com, the parking program is used to fund various municipal beach services, including the town’s summer lifeguard program, public beach access bathhouses and summer recreational programs and activities.
Atlantic Beach Administrative Services Director Sabrina Simpson said in a Friday, May 6 email to the News-Times the parking program generated $337,252.40 in revenue during the 2021 summer tourism season.
“This summer’s paid parking program is the same format as last year,” Ms. Simson said. “Same hourly rates, seasonal parking sticker cost is the same, spaces available are (the) same, locations (are the same) and same number of (parking) spots.”
Users may pay $3 per hour through parking stations at designated parking areas, which operate from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday through Saturday during the parking program. Users displaying valid handicap or disabled veteran tags or plates may park for free, as well as town property owners and long-term renters by displaying their town hurricane re-entry passes on their dashboards.
Users may also buy season passes at the town public safety and administration complex at 125 West Fort Macon Road during normal business hours. Passes are $75 each and must be adhered to a user’s vehicle’s windshield. Users may also purchase passes online at the website www.cognitoforms.com/TownOfAtlanticBeach/PaidParkingSeasonPass,
Paid parking areas will be active in the following locations:
The New Bern Avenue public beach access.
The Henderson Boulevard public beach access.
The West Boardwalk Coastal Area Management Act lot.
The Circle Point grass lot.
The Circle Pavilion paved lot.
The Circle gravel/dirt lot.
Street-side parking along West Drive, Atlantic Boulevard and East Drive.
Parking adjacent to the Circle on West Bouge, East Terminal and East Bogue boulevards.
Reporter Mike Shutak contributed to this article.
