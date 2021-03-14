Farmers eligible for aid
Farmers in Carteret, Craven and Pamlico counties are eligible for federal disaster assistance due to excessive rains causing crop loss last year.
On March 1, Agriculture Secretary Thomas Vilsack declared a natural disaster in North Carolina based on production losses caused by excessive rain that occurred Jan. 1, 2020, to Dec. 31, 2020.
As a result, the three counties were declared eligible for federal disaster assistance, including Farm Service Agency emergency loans for eligible family farmers.
In addition to those three primary disaster counties, six additional are named as contiguous counties where eligible family farmers may qualify for FSA EM loan assistance. Those counties are Beaufort, Hyde, Jones, Lenoir, Onslow and Pitt counties.
The deadline for filing an application is Monday, Nov. 1.
Any farmer who suffered a production loss should contact their Farm Service Agency office for additional information. For Carteret and Craven counties, call 252-637-3567, ext. 2, and Pamlico County, 252-745-5064, ext. 2.
Board awards COVID-19 grant
The board of advisers of the Carteret Community Foundation recently announced a COVID-19 grant award of $2,500 from its community grant-making fund.
The board’s grant is supporting the COVID Virtual Clinic Pilot with the purpose of assessing the feasibility of offering a care continuum for patients diagnosed with COVID-19 to reduce hospitalization and viral exposure, assist an over-burdened health care system and reach patients with limited resources to manage COVID-19.
For more information, contact Natalie Jenkins Peel, NCCF community leadership officer, at npeel@nccommunityfoundation.org or 252-562-9824 or visit the NCCF website at nccommunityfoundation.org.
School board to hold meeting
The Carteret County Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday to receive architect statements of qualifications presentations for bond projects. The meeting will be in the school system’s administrative office at 107 Safrit Drive in Beaufort.
After the presentations, the board will meet in closed session pursuant to establish the material terms of an employment contract or proposed employment contract. No action will be taken in open session.
The meeting will operate within the current COVID-19 restriction guidelines. The meeting’s audio will be streamed for the public on the system’s YouTube channel and on the system’s website, carteretcountyschools.org. A limited number of chairs will be available for the public to adhere to social distancing requirements. Seating will be a first-come, first-seated basis.
Transportation committee meets Wednesday
The Carteret County Transportation Committee meets at 3 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom to hear various transportation project updates and other items of business.
The meeting is open to the public. To attend on Zoom, visit carteretcountync.zoom.us/j/81233936299?pwd=ZVVFL1F0eHJBcG91M3l4dXdUeWZLUT09. The meeting ID is 812 3393 6299 and the passcode is 454860.
According to the agenda, the committee will hear project updates from the N.C. Department of Transportation and the Down East Rural Planning Organization. There will also be discussions on the Bridges Street extension project and potential intersection projects at Gloria Dawn Road/Bridges Street and Old Airport Road/Highway 70. NCDOT will also provide an update on roadside litter collection.
Beaufort planners meet Monday
The Beaufort Planning Board will convene virtually at 6 p.m. Monday for its March meeting.
To join the Zoom meeting, visit zoom.us/j/99549016317?pwd=Z0RrZTNHT1RBZW5BeE9jTnBYbUZWQT09.
On the agenda are election of officers, consideration of minutes from the Feb. 15 meeting, a proposed language update to the Land Development Ordinance regarding special-use permits, a request to revise the existing planned unit development for Beau Coast, final plat consideration of Beau Coast’s phase five and preliminary plat consideration of Beau East Village’s phase one.
MHC Planning Board meeting Tuesday
The Morehead City Planning Board will convene at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday for its regular meeting to consider several items of new business.
The planning board will meet in person in the council chambers of the municipal building at 202 S. 8th St. The board will review several items of new business on its agenda, including a request for sketch plan review and preliminary plat approval for a subdivision at 3822 Galantis Drive, a request for preliminary plat approval for phase two of the Shores at Spooner’s Creek and a request for final plat approval for Park Villas phase five.
Newport cancels meeting
The Newport Planning Board meeting scheduled for Monday has been canceled.
