BEAUFORT — Carteret County Consolidated Human Services Director Cindy Holman announced Monday Jessica Adams has been named the new County Department of Social Services director.
She will replace former Director Clint Lewis, who retired at the end of March.
Ms. Adams is currently the DSS director for Jones County and will begins in Carteret Monday, May 10.
Her hiring salary is $87,000, plus benefits.
“We are so excited to have Ms. Adams joining our team,” Ms. Holman said Monday night during the County Consolidated Human Services Board meeting.
In a press release issued Tuesday morning, she further stated, “We are so pleased with the selection of Jessica Adams, and welcome her to Carteret County to help us address the needs of the most vulnerable in our community. She has a proven track record of rolling up her sleeves and working alongside her staff to provide good services. She seems like a great fit for our county.”
Consolidated Human Services Board Chairperson Carol Wray also interviewed and endorsed the hiring of Ms. Adams for the position.
Ms. Adams is a 14-year veteran of the social services system who has worked for Duplin, Lenoir and Jones counties. Her previous positions have included being a legal assistant, social worker, social work supervisor, social work program manager, interim director and, most recently, DSS director.
The new director stated in the press release she looks forward to meeting the staff, the community, the stakeholders and evaluating how she can apply her skills and leadership to enhance current efforts.
Ms. Holman conducted the hiring process supported by an interview panel which included County Human Resources Director Jaime Long, Assistant County Manager and Finance Director Dee Meshaw and County Manager Tommy Burns.
Ms. Adams earned her bachelor’s degree from East Carolina University and is a graduate of the Local Government Federal Credit Union Fellows through UNC-School of Government. Fellows are high-performing individuals in a variety of positions from across the state who have been identified as emerging leaders in local governments.
She has been active in several human service organizations throughout her career. Among those are Jones County Resilience Collaborative, Jones County Juvenile Crime Prevention Council, Jones County Child Fatality Team/Community Child Protection Team, Jones County Aging Planning Board, Jones County Local Interagency Coordinating Council and Jones County Coastal Coalition for Substance Abuse Prevention.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
