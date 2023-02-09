WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, M.D. (NC-03) spoke on the House floor Thursday morning to honor the six victims of the tragic plane crash last year in Down East Carteret County.
He also introduced the Down East Remembrance Act to officially rename six creeks after the victims.
The Down East Remembrance Act gives the exact latitudes and longitudes of six creeks, and renames them after the victims: Noah Styron, 15; Hunter Parks, 45; Kole McInnis, 15; Stephanie Fulcher, 42; Jacob Taylor, 16; and Daily Shepard, 15.
In his one-minute speech, Rep. Murphy said the entire North Carolina delegation supports the legislation.
Rep. Murphy named the victims and said the loss of the six lives has caused indescribable pain in the region. But he added that renaming the creeks will ensure that remembrance of the tragedy and the victims will “forever be part of the fabric of eastern North Carolina.”
In January, the Carteret County Board of Commissioners named Monday, Feb. 13 - the date of the crash in 2022 - as “Young Waterfowlers’ Day” in honor of four Down East teenagers and two adults who lost their lives in a tragic plane crash on that date in 2022.
The victims were returning from the annual Youth Hunt at Mattamuskeet, near Mattamuskeet National Wildlife Refuge in Hyde County.
Previously, the six creeks off the Down East village of Atlantic were unofficially named for the victims.
Signs were ordered from Amazon and a group placed the signs in August 2022.
