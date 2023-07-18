ATLANTIC BEACH - The t=own of Atlantic Beach once again achieved a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada.
This award marks the 23rd consecutive year of recognition.
The Certificate of Achievement is the highest honor bestowed for governmental accounting and financial reporting, signifying an outstanding achievement for the government and its management.
Town Manager John O'Daniel commended the hard work and dedication of town staff.
"We are very proud of the fine work done by our Finance Director Sarah Currie and her staff in maintaining the standards to continuously achieve this award," O'Daniel said. "Our town's fiscal accountability, transparency, and stability are always a top priority, and this award demonstrates that we are operating both efficiently and with integrity."
Later this month, the town will also be host to an in-person presentation from Carteret County Director of Elections Caitlin Sabadish.
The discussion will take place at 6 p.m. during the July 24 town council meeting in the boardroom and will cover information regarding the upcoming Nov. 7 municipal election.
The presentation will address pertinent details specific to Atlantic Beach and the electoral procedures involved in the upcoming election.
Attendees will gain insights into the implementation of the new voter ID requirement, which takes effect this November, as well as give residents an opportunity to directly voice questions or concerns directly to election representatives.
