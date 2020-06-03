MOREHEAD CITY — The County Health Department reported Wednesday that a fox spotted Sunday in the town has tested positive for rabies.
According to a press release issued Wednesday, the Morehead City Police Department and County Animal Control officers responded to a call for service Sunday involving a potentially rabid fox in the vicinity of Arendell Street and Lake Avenue. The fox did not have any contact with humans or pets. The fox was euthanized and the specimen was submitted to the State Public Health Lab for rabies testing.
Carteret County Animal Control received results Wednesday indicating the fox tested positive for rabies.
“Animal Control encourages the public to be aware of the presence of wildlife while enjoying time outdoors. During this time of the year, it’s very common to see wildlife during daylight hours as many animals are rearing and providing for their young,” County Animal Control Supervisor Lauren Anderson said in the press release. “Just because you see an animal during the day, does not necessarily mean that the animal is potentially rabid.”
Ms. Anderson said signs of rabies in wildlife can include excessive aggression or problems with balance/coordination.
“We also want to remind everyone that it’s important to keep your pets up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations,” she said.
To report wildlife displaying abnormal behavior, contact Animal Control at 252-728-8585, or call 911. For more information on rabies and how to prevent exposure to rabies, visit the website epi.publichealth.nc.gov/cd/rabies/control.html.
