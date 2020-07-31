CEDAR POINT — Town commissioners voted 4-0 Tuesday night to ban the discharge of most firearms within Cedar Point town limits.
The vote came during the board’s monthly meeting, conducted via Zoom and conference call.
The ban does not include air guns – as initially proposed to be banned by Town Administrator David Rief – or weapons used by residents “in defense of persons or property” or by “a police officer or law enforcement personnel lawfully discharging their duties.”
The proposal and vote were the results of a comment made by a member of the public during a previous board meeting, and no public hearing was required for the ordinance text amendment.
Participants in the Zoom meeting had the opportunity to comment on any issue, but only a couple joined the meeting and no one commented.
Commissioner Pam Castellano raised the idea of not banning the use of air-powered weapons.
“I totally support this ordinance,” she said, but not a ban on the use of air guns.
Commissioner Gary Bray agreed, saying he thought there was difference between those guns and weapons intended to kill or maim.
Commissioners John Nash and Frankie Winberry also voted for the text amendment with that change. Mayor Scott Hatsell votes only to break ties.
Mr. Nash raised the issue of whether the ordinance should allow the discharge of weapons on gun ranges, although there are none in town. Mr. Rief said he’d rather wait to address that if and when anyone proposes to open a gun range.
Mayor Hatsell agreed, saying the proposal from Mr. Rief was “to the point and clear. I don’t see any problem with it as it’s written.”
