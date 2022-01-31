Cape Carteret seeks new public works employee, amends budget to reclassify position

CAPE CARTERET — As the result of a 3-1 vote by the town commission during its Jan. 10 meeting, Cape Carteret is advertising to hire a public works technician.
The board’s vote approved a budget amendment to shift that existing position from a hybrid police/public works job to the exclusive purview of the public works department.
Commissioners Cameron Watts, Charlie Morgan and Jeff Waters voted for the amendment to move the job, which is open because a previous public works technician last year became a fulltime town police officer. Commissioner Steve Martin voted against the motion.
In his presentation to the board, public works supervisor Ryan Hutchinson mentioned an inmate laborer who has been working for the town in public works is scheduled to complete his sentence in March. The inmate has been working for the town’s public works department through a partnership with the N.C. Department of Public Safety’s work release program.
“We have worked with an individual through this program that has demonstrated an exceptional level of skill and capabilities that has allowed the public works department to efficiently and effectively tackle a variety of key projects throughout the town,” Mr. Hutchinson told the board. “This individual has played a critical role in our ability to repair numerous potholes throughout the town with professional quality repairs, we have been able to maintain ditches and culverts where maintenance has been deferred for years, we were able to bring the yard debris pick-up in house and have performed two successful pick-ups thus far, and we were able to open two brand new park facilities.”
In addition, Mr. Hutchinson said the individual has excellent mechanical skills, can operate various equipment, has extensive electrical knowledge and great attention to detail when it comes to lawn and landscape projects, and his departure will “create a void.”
This week, town manager Zach Steffey said the position was originally to be a hybrid one between public works and code enforcement. Now, however, Mr. Hutchinson is going to do some of the code enforcement and inspections work and the new person hired will strictly do public works jobs.
Mr. Steffey said the position is needed. The town, he said, looks better than it has in years because the skilled inmate helped get things done that were not getting done with the smaller staff, and the position would have been sorely missed without hiring a new public works employee.
He added that it makes sense for public works to do some code enforcement and inspections because the public works department is out in the community every day and is often the first to spot new construction activities and potential code enforcement violations, debris piles in front of vacant lots and other issues that can hinder the efficiency of the yard debris pickup.
Mr. Martin said his biggest concern was that the town, as an equal opportunity employer, by law has to advertise the position. He also noted that during the meeting, and on other occasions, he has told the manager that, “It was in the town manager’s contract that he is the code enforcement officer.”
Mr. Martin also said if the position is needed, it should be discussed during budget deliberations this spring.
“We’re a small town with a small budget,” he said. “As is the case with any hiring process, we will select the most qualified candidate who possesses the skills, background, knowledge and abilities necessary to fulfill the duties and responsibilities of the position.”
The budget transfer approved by the 3-1 vote Jan. 10 did not affect the overall budget, since it moved $7,628 – including salary and benefits – from the police department to the public works department, Mr. Steffey said during the meeting.
The hiring pay for the public works technician position is $28,926 annually and the minimum rate after the successful completion of the probationary period is $30,372 per year.
