Editor's note: This article was updated at 11:29 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, with further information from the Newport Police Department.
NEWPORT — A man has been taken into custody after allegedly breaking into and vandalizing Newport Middle School Friday night.
Newport Police Officer Morgan Burton said Saturday morning Brandon O’Neal Waller, 30, of Sneads Ferry, was taken into custody and transported to the Carteret County Detention Center, where he remains under $5,000 bond.
He is charged with breaking and entering, breaking and entering a motor vehicle and injury to real property.
According to a release from the Newport Police Department, Officer Tony Romero discovered a broken window at the middle school while conducting a business check. Officers then searched the school.
“No one was found inside the building during the search, but officers discovered additional damages to audio visual equipment inside the school,” the release states.
Newport police allege Mr. Waller attempted to enter the building via several exterior doors prior to breaking a classroom window by throwing a cinder block and wooden pallet through it. They further allege he used a cinder block to break a window of a parked vehicle at the rear of the building, and say miscellaneous items were stolen from the school and have since been recovered.
Authorities said they arrested Mr. Waller early Saturday at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Highway 70, where he allegedly used a party balloon weight stolen from the middle school to break a side window of the store.
In a press statement Saturday morning, Carteret County Schools Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson, said, “Early this morning we were notified that someone had broken into Newport Middle School and damaged property in the school as well as a school-owned vehicle. I applaud the quick efforts of the Newport Police Department in responding to this vandalism and in apprehending the suspected individual. Vandalism of school property that is needed by students and employees and provided by our stakeholders will not be tolerated and we support law enforcement in every effort to charge those responsible.”
Mr. Waller is slated for a felony first appearance in district court Monday.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(Previous report)
NEWPORT — A homeless man has been taken into custody after allegedly breaking into and vandalizing Newport Middle School Friday night.
Newport Police Officer Morgan Burton said Saturday morning Brandon Waller, 30, was taken into custody and transported to the Carteret County Detention Center, where he remains under $5,000 bond.
He is charged with breaking and entering, breaking and entering a motor vehicle and injury to real property.
In a press statement Saturday morning, Carteret County Schools Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson, said, “Early this morning we were notified that someone had broken into Newport Middle School and damaged property in the school as well as a school-owned vehicle. I applaud the quick efforts of the Newport Police Department in responding to this vandalism and in apprehending the suspected individual. Vandalism of school property that is needed by students and employees and provided by our stakeholders will not be tolerated and we support law enforcement in every effort to charge those responsible.”
According to the statement, there was allegedly damage of unspecified items and a school-owned vehicle used to transport meals.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.