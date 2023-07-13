MOREHEAD CITY — It’s been 60 years since Carteret Community College (CCC) was established along the scenic shores of Bogue Sound as Carteret Technical College to provide training in trades, commercial fishing and marine industries.
Today, the college has expanded its education offerings to train future employees for healthcare, public safety and business and industry needs, while still keeping true to the original mission of training in maritime and marine construction trades.
The community college was officially chartered on July 11, 1963, and exactly 60 years to the day, the college kicked off its diamond anniversary celebration with a ceremony July 11 outside Joslyn Hall.
“Indeed, as we celebrate our diamond anniversary, Carteret Community College remains a precious jewel on the Crystal Coast,” CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini said to about 100 employees, students and county and business leaders who joined in the festivities.
The event kicks off a year-long celebration of events. The college will host a 60th anniversary Diamond Bash Sept. 29 that will feature a live band, dining and dancing, along with a silent auction offering a chance to win a black diamond necklace. In spring 2024, CCC will conclude its yearlong celebration with a country music concert.
The site of the kickoff ceremony was picked because of the historic significance of Joslyn Hall, named after late Carteret County School Superintendent HL Joslyn who “set out to build the educational infrastructure to create a skilled workforce for Carteret County,” Mancini said.
Joslyn Hall is now an auditorium that hosts hundreds of events for the college and community each year. College officials took the occasion to announce its efforts to make 2023 a year to renovate Joslyn Hall, which still looks much like it did in 1963. CCC Foundation’s capital campaign, “Every Seat Matters,” has a goal of $304,000, and has already raised $172,500 toward the effort to update the facility.
The college’s Marketing and Public Information Director Logan Okun also took the occasion to announce CCC has a new mascot, a Kraken, a mythological sea creature. She unveiled a poster showing the new mascot, which was selected based on a survey.
Hosting community events is a small example of how the college has impacted Carteret County over the past 60 years, according to CCC Board of Trustees Chairperson Melodie Darden.
“In the six years I have served as a trustee, I have seen us expand health science opportunities, explore new transportation course offerings, provide culinary and hospitality students with skills and opportunities that will make area restaurants even better,” she said. “I have been proud to learn that many of our restaurant’s finest chefs took advantage of the Goellner exchange student program (exchange program in France) and CCC’s culinary degrees. I can only conclude that the college has shaped Carteret County’s fine dining reputation.”
She further pointed out that many of the college’s healthcare programs just boasted a 100% licensure passing rate for graduates in several courses.
Darden concluded, “Dr. Mancini called the college a ‘precious jewel on the Crystal Coast.’ It is indeed. Don’t let it be a hidden gem. Take advantage of the many opportunities offered to all residents of Carteret County — classes, dinners, special programs, volunteer opportunities.”
To celebrate its 60th, Morehead City Mayor Jerry Jones and County Commissioner David Quinn read proclamations that declared July 11, 2023, Carteret Community College Day. Quinn is also a longtime instructor at the college.
CCC Vice President of Corporate and Community Education Perry Harker, who has been with the college since August 1991, reminisced about the many transitions the college has gone through since he started. He pointed out that he has worked under five of the six presidents who have led CCC since it opened. Harker said all presidents have “focused on aligning our training programs to meet the needs of local business and industry.”
Harker shared that when he started at CCC, there were many older buildings on campus that “needed a great deal of work, but we made do. We had mobile units on campus as classrooms. There was a house where we held classes. There was a large warehouse about where MARTEC (the N.C. Marine Training and Education Center) is located where we provided boatbuilding training. And it provided storage space for equipment and supplies.”
He remembered that his first office was next to the old Wayne West Building, which was a converted fishmeal building known as the Wallace Menhaden Process Facility. The college also offered numerous continuing education night classes at West Carteret High School, in Sea Level, Harkers Island and at county-owned facilities in the western part of the county.
The college was able to build and renovate the campus into what it looks like today thanks to an infusion of bond funds in 2000. CCC received $5 million in proceeds from a state construction bond, $1.5 million in state renovation funds and $7.5 million from a local bond. From those funds, the college built the new Wayne West Building that houses many health science classes, renovated the Howard Building that houses aquaculture and built the only facility in North Carolina at that time dedicated to marine trades.
Board of Trustee Bill Henderson, who is just starting his 28th year on the board, also reminisced about the college’s history. He said one of his finest hours as a trustee was helping pick Mancini as the college’s sixth president.
“Trustees could not have made a better choice than picking Dr. Tracy Mancini as the president,” he said.
Former Trustee Mike Curtis agreed, pointing out that Dr. Mancini is the college’s first female president.
While those who spoke agreed the college was a jewel, the most precious gems are the thousands of students who have graduated and gone on to become successful employees and business owners in the county and beyond.
Two former students shared their success stories of how the college had turned their lives around. Former CCC Student Government Association President Anthony Pile talked about how he fought through mental illness to receive his associate’s degree is about to pursue a four-year degree at UNC Chapel Hill. He hopes to pursue a medical degree.
“None of that would have been possible without the dedicated faculty and staff,” he said. “I can tell you about the lives of many students who have changed their lives because of this college.”
Former graduate Jenmekia Gay, a single parent of three children, also talked about how the college and support of faculty, staff and the community had changed the trajectory of her life.
“I was born in an environment unlike what I have experienced here in Carteret County. Since living here, this feels more like the heart of North Carolina, but somehow it feels like the spirit resides here in Carteret Community College,” she said. “The support my family and I have received here in Carteret County helped me become an asset to Carteret Community College as the new welder instructor for the continuing education program.”
Gay received her associate’s degree in welding technology while also working at Bally Refrigeration Inc. prior to coming on this year as an instructor at CCC.
Originally from Cumberland County, she attributed her success to the love and support she has received from the college and Carteret County.
“I am still receiving love and support from this community as if I were a native,” she said. “I love how I took control of my life and became part of a great community empowering others to be great.”
