As Atlantic hurricane season nears, emergency officials, forecasters advise early preparation

CARTERET COUNTY — With hurricane season fast approaching, local meteorologists and emergency services personnel are urging residents and visitors to prepare.
The Carteret County Emergency Services Department and the National Weather Service’s Newport weather forecasting office held an online hurricane preparedness forum May 11 via Webinar.
County emergency management coordinator Jen Sawyer and NWS warning coordination meteorologist Erik Heden advised coastal residents, visitors and others that the time to prepare for a potential hurricane is now.
“It only takes one storm to change your life,” Ms. Sawyer said. “For many of us, the impacts of Hurricane Florence are still fresh in our minds.”
Florence made landfall along the North Carolina coast in 2018. While the hurricane was a category 1 on the Saffir-Simpson hurricane scale, it was still widely damaging. The scale measures hurricane strength by wind only, and Florence moved slowly while its torrential rains caused severe flooding in the county and elsewhere.
“Some areas were without power for 15 days,” Ms. Sawyer said. “We had homes and businesses that were destroyed and many residents that were displaced from their homes.”
Preparation is the best protection from a hurricane, and in Carteret County, officials “take hurricane preparedness seriously,” she continued.
Residents can make their own hurricane preparation plan. Ms. Sawyer said residents should learn how at risk they are to various hurricane hazards, such as storm surge and medical dependence on electricity.
She advised residents to tailor their plans to their families’ needs. Factors to consider include when to evacuate, where to go in the event of an evacuation, the needs of children, elderly family members and pets and a list of emergency contacts.
Officials recommended several online resources to help plan for hurricane season. Readync.org provides advice on preparation, knowyourzone.nc.gov shows residents how at risk they are to storm surge and flooding, carteretcountync.gov/605/Medically-Fragile provides registration for those who require medical assistance to evacuate and carteretcountync.gov/525/Emergency-Notification provides registration for the county’s CodeRed emergency notification system.
Evacuation routes should be planned ahead of time, according to Ms. Sawyer. In Carteret County, the official routes are Highway 70, Highway 101 and Highway 58.
“Residents and property owners should contact their town halls for information on re-entry permit policies,” she said. “Please don’t wait until a storm is threatening the coast to obtain a re-entry pass.”
In the event of an evacuation order, county officials may activate emergency shelters. However, Ms. Sawyer said residents should make evacuating to such a shelter “your last resort.”
“Due to COVID-19 and other concerns, we’re encouraging people to look at alternatives to shelters,” she said. “Try to make a plan to stay with friends, family or at a hotel if you need to evacuate.”
Those who choose to shelter at home during a hurricane are advised to prepare enough supplies to last at least two weeks. Anyone sheltering in place should anticipate prolonged power outages, communication outages and potential loss of other services.
Mr. Heden, with the NWS, said Atlantic hurricane season is a long period for North Carolina.
“Officially, its starts June 1,” Mr. Heden said. “however, we’ve had storms as early as May.”
The National Hurricane Center provides regular tropical weather outlook advisories during hurricane season. Mr. Heden said this year, the center began issuing advisories May 15, four times a day.
He stressed the importance of considering all the potential hazards of a hurricane, not just its Saffir-Simpson scale rating.
“The Saffir-Simpson scale is very useful for the strength of the hurricane based on wind,” he said. “(However) it says nothing about the rainfall, the size of the storm, how slow moving it is, are we going to have storm surge or if we’re going to have tornadoes.”
Water has been the greatest cause of hurricane-related deaths for decades. Mr. Haden said according to records from 1963-2012, 49% of recorded deaths from hurricanes were due to storm surge, while 27% were caused by rain-induced flooding.
To avoid such hazards, the NWS advises residents stay indoors during a hurricane and if they have to go out, avoid areas of standing water, especially across roads as hazards can be hidden beneath the surface.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
