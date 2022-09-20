The Carteret Partnership for Children Board of Directors will meet on Thursday, Oct. 6, at 8:30 a.m. The meeting will be held at the Carteret Partnership for Children offices on 3328 Bridges St., Morehead City NC 28557.
Carteret Partnership for Children Board of Directors to meet
