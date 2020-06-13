Carteret Community College gives civic award to Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament

MOREHEAD CITY — After a closed session Tuesday, Community College Board of Trustees Chairman Michael Curtis announced the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament is the recipient of the 2020 Dr. Joseph T. Barwick Civic Award.
“We are awarding this to the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament for all of the work they have done in our community,” Mr. Curtis said during the trustees meeting, held via Zoom. “They’ve donated more than $6 million to causes and charities in our community.”
Each year for more than a decade, the trustees have awarded the Dr. Joseph T. Barwick Civic Award to a Carteret County resident who has shown the highest level of dedication to community service. This is the first time they have given the award to an organization.
CCC representatives and the board of trustees intend to present the Big Rock Board of Directors with the award at the tournament’s award ceremony Sunday. The tournament is under way this week in Morehead City.
Prior to announcing the award Tuesday, the board adjourned into closed session to deliberate on this year’s recipient to avoid premature disclosure of an award and to consult with attorney Derek Taylor.
“There is no other charity that serves the people of Carteret County as selflessly and generously as the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament,” Mr. Curtis stated in a press release given out after the award was announced.
The Big Rock Charity Committee is comprised of Tom Bennett, Dale Britt, Richard Crowe, Curtis Strange and Caroline Petrilli, according to the release.
Since 1986, the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament has donated more than $6 million dollars to Carteret County organizations.
According to the press release, The Big Rock Blue Marlin and the Keli Wagner Big Rock Lady Angler tournaments have been major contributors to many county organizations, including CCC, Carteret Health Care, funds to bring the N.C. Symphony to Carteret County, Carobell Inc. Station Club Enterprise, Hope Mission, N.C. State University Center for Marine Science and Technology, Take a Kid Fishing Foundation, Martha’s Mission Cupboard, History Museum of Carteret County, Broad Street Clinic and Boy Scouts of America East Carolina Council.
In other action Tuesday, trustees:
- Approved Melodie Darden as new board chairperson, replacing Michael Curtis. June Fulcher was approved vice chairperson, replacing Ms. Darden. CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini will serve as secretary.
- Approved canceling the July trustees meeting.
- Approved sending a presidential evaluation completed in May on former CCC President Dr. John Hauser to the N.C. Department of Community Colleges, which is required by the system office. Dr. Hauser recently left CCC to take a position as president of Gaston College.
- Reviewed the CCC mission statement.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.