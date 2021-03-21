CEDAR POINT — The Western Carteret Interlocal Cooperation Agency Board of Directors voted unanimously Wednesday night to send Chief Kevin Hunter’s proposed fiscal 2021-22 budget for the Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department to Carteret County officials for review and approval.
The budget includes no fire or rescue tax increases for the department’s service district and funds the purchase of a new fire truck and a full-time fire marshal/inspector. The starting salary for the new position is $48,961.
Although Chief Hunter is excited about getting the Spartan rescue/pumper firetruck, he’s equally excited about the new position, which he expects to fill in time for the beginning of the new fiscal year, Thursday, July 1.
The individual who gets the job will also “do fire prevention work and all pre-fire planning,” the chief said after the meeting. “It’s something we’ve needed for a long time.”
The staffer will also be responsible for departmental safety.
Currently, the four towns in the district – Cedar Point, Cape Carteret, Bogue and Peletier – contract for commercial fire inspections, which are intended to reduce the likelihood of fires at businesses and commercial structures.
“Now is the time to do it,” Chief Hunter said of the new post. “We’ll decide on the fees in the near future.”
The WCILCA board is made up of representatives from the county and the four towns and oversees the fire and EMS department.
Chief Hunter’s total proposed budget is $3.463 million, including operating funds and capital improvements. The total is a 31% increase over the current fiscal 2020-21 budget, but the vast majority is for a 7% salary increase for employees, the new position and capital outlay to pay most of the cost of the $768,340 rescue/pumper truck.
The tax rates for 2020-21 are 10 cents per $100 of assessed property valuation in Stella, which has a second WCFD fire and EMS station, and 5 cents per $100 for emergency medical services and 6 cents per $100 for fire districtwide.
The Carteret County Fire and EMS Commission will now review the budget, then send it to county commissioners for approval as part of the overall 2021-22 county budget.
The proposed new vehicle will be paid for with $400,000 in WCFD and Carteret County reserve money, plus a loan for the remainder.
Salaries, at $310,873, are by the far the largest part of the proposed operating budget.
Chief Hunter said the big-ticket items are necessary because of rapid growth in the fire department’s district, which includes the aforementioned towns and unincorporated areas of western Carteret County. That same rapid growth makes it possible to maintain the existing tax rates, he noted.
The chief said the proposed budget “absolutely” positions the department to be able to better meet the needs of the residents and businesses it serves now and into the future.
Board members offered no comments before approving the tax-and-spend plan other than to thank the chief for his work.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
