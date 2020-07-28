HARKERS ISLAND — The National Park Service at Cape Lookout National Seashore has confirmed reports of a break-in at the Cape Lookout Lighthouse Sunday night.
According to a report from NPS officials posted on the Cape Lookout Facebook page, which News-Times staff confirmed separately, a group of about 8-10 individuals, all Carteret County residents, were caught breaking into the lighthouse Sunday night. Citations and fines were issued to the individuals who went inside the lighthouse, NPS said.
“The five individuals that actually broke in were all from Down East communities,” NPS officials said.
Cape Lookout Public Information Officer B.G. Horvat said Tuesday no outside law enforcement was involved, no arrests were made and no charges were filed.
“Citations were issued as those involved admitted guilt and cooperated fully,” Mr. Horvat said in an email.
According to the report, NPS staff at Cape Lookout received reports of a group of young adults in their late teens to early 20s breaking into the lighthouse. They first attempted to break in at 10 p.m. Sunday, but were chased away. The group reportedly returned at midnight with tools they used to remove hardware from the lighthouse door to get inside.
NPS officials remind Cape Lookout visitors and others that the lighthouse is closed to the public. Only Coast Guard personnel conducting periodic maintenance checks on the light or park staff checking the condition of the lighthouse tower are allowed inside.
