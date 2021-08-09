Carteret County school board approves purchase of 3,500 Chromebooks

NEWPORT — The Carteret County Board of Education approved the purchase of 3,500 Dell Chromebooks during its meeting Tuesday in the media center of Newport Middle School.
The board approved awarding the $1.3 million contract to Trafera. The devices will replace some school system Chromebooks nearing the end of their life expectancy.
While school officials had originally planned to use federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Stabilization, or ESSERS, funds for the purchase, chief technology officer Mike McKay said the school system is now planning to use Emergency Connectivity Funds provided through the Federal Communications Commission E-Rate program.
“They allow for up to $400 per device to meet the ECF funding requirements,” Mr. McKay said in an email Wednesday.
The contract with Trafera lists the cost of each Chromebook at $374.
Mr. McKay said he would file for the funds this week. He added, however, that due to a delay in receiving electronic parts, he wasn’t sure when devices will actually be in the hands of students.
“I can’t answer that question with the delay on electronic parts right now,” he said. “We will order as soon as we have approval and will have them to students within a week of arrival.”
Mr. McKay said the Chromebooks being replaced will be placed on a surplus list.
As part of the board’s consent agenda, members also approved the appropriation of $2.68 million in county school capital funds for 2021-22 for planned repairs at $1.3 million, technology and buildings and grounds improvements at $700,489 for technology and $481,455 for buildings and grounds, vehicles at $146,000 and $43,675 in modular lease payments.
In other action, the board:
- Heard a request from West Carteret High School to name its existing gymnasium in memory of former coach and athletic director Craig McClanahan. Because of board policy, the board must wait one year before it can vote on the request.
- Heard a request from Bogue Sound Elementary School to name its gymnasium in honor of retired physical education teacher Colleen Whilldin. This vote is also delayed a year.
- Approved the first and second reading of several policy revisions.
- Met in closed session to consider a confidential personnel matter, with no action taken in open session.
Under the consent agenda, the board:
- Approved school advisory council recommendations.
- Heard the tuition rate for out-of-district students for 2021-22 will be $3,031.
- Approved a memorandum of understanding with the County Department of Social Services for child welfare services and confidentiality for 2021-22.
- Approved a memorandum of agreement with the County Health Department for certain medical guidance for 2021-22.
- Approved an MOU with County Parks and Recreation for the joint use of facilities for 2021-22.
- Approved an MOU with the ECU-Match Program for a physical education and wellness program for 2021-22.
- Approved an MOU with Carteret Community College for 2021-22 for the Career and College Promise Dual Enrollment program that allows high school students to take certain courses for high school and college credit.
- Approved an observer list for teachers on mandatory improvement plans for 2021-22.
- Approved an agreement with Le Chris Counseling for 2021-22 to provide counseling services for Bridges Alternative School on the campus of WCHS.
- Approved a contract with Invision Services Inc. for 2021-22 to provide a teacher for the visually impaired.
- Approved a contract with Kinetic Physical Therapy for the 2021-22 academic year to provide three speech pathologists and two occupational therapists.
- Approved an MOU with Boys & Girls Club of the Coastal Plain for after school programs for 2021-22.
- Approved an MOU with Boys & Girls Club of the Coastal Plain for a juvenile structured day program to provide services at the Bridges Alternative School for short-term suspended and at-risk students for 2021-22.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
