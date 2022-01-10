Popular longtime farmers retire, leaving legacy of love and community

BETTIE — After 55 years in farming, George and Sandra Simpson of Simpson’s Farm and Nannie’s Bakery are retiring.
The longtime farmers, well-known for their tomatoes, strawberries and other fresh produce, officially closed their business Dec. 23.
“I made the decision in June or July that we were retiring in 2021,” Ms. Simpson, 76, said as she and her husband, 77, sat in their former bakery and produce building Thursday. “We’re not getting any younger.”
Ms. Simpson admitted she had to convince her husband that it was time to slow down.
“George had open heart surgery 24 years ago and he did fine after that. In 2012, he fell off the top of an 8-foot ladder and went through surgery for a detached rotator cuff,” she said. “Then, in 2019, he had prostate cancer. He went through surgery and did fine. Now he has arthritis and will need a hip replacement.”
Despite all of the challenges, Mr. Simpson said he is determined to still grow crops for his family and a few personal friends.
“I’m going to do something as long as I am able,” he said as he gave a sheepish grin to his wife.
He made his point by hauling in gallon containers of vinegar to make pickled beets.
As for the bakery, which the Simpsons opened in 2005 to sell Ms. Simpson’s homemade strawberry cream pies and other delectable treats, the couple has decided to rent the space to another baker, Vanessa Moffat, who has purchased a house near the establishment.
“It will still be a bakery,” Ms. Simpson said, adding that she wasn’t sure when Ms. Moffat would open.
As well as owning the 95-acre tract on Highway 70 in Bettie, the Simpsons still own 31 acres in Otway, which they rent out to other farmers. They previously owned two additional tracts, one in Gloucester and one outside of Beaufort, which they sold several years ago.
While the longtime farmers own abundant acreage and a comfortable home now, they have seen their ups and downs, as most family farmers can attest to.
“In the early ‘80s, we had two or three years when the bottom fell out and we had to borrow money. Then we lost our corn crop we would have used to pay back the loan, and we got in a bind,” Ms. Simpson said.
Thanks to help from friends, the family was able to get back on their feet.
“We said we would never borrow money again,” she said. “If we can’t make it on the money we have, we don’t need to do it.”
While there have been challenges, Mr. Simpson, a third-generation farmer, said the rewards far outweigh the struggles.
“The biggest reward is being here with all my family,” he said. “My children and grandchildren have been right here by our side helping with the farm all these years.”
The Simpsons raised three children, all familiar with working in the fields and selling produce. George Jr. “Joey,” 55, of Bettie, earned a degree in agriculture business management from N.C. State University, and is still in fertilizer sales. Their daughter Chantel Williams, 53, of Bettie, is a retired school teacher, and their other daughter, Shela Fulcher of Harkers Island, owns and operates a beauty salon in Beaufort.
The Simpsons have five grandchildren and two step grandchildren, who were raised helping around the farm, as well. Some of the grandchildren are pursing degrees in agriculture related fields such as biochemistry and plant research.
For Ms. Simpson, as well as the reward of raising her children and grandchildren on a farm, she said she enjoyed the many school groups that visited the farm for tours over the years.
“Chantel was a second-grade teacher at Morehead City Primary and she and other teachers used to bring their students here every year,” she said. “The Down East schools used to bring their children, too. It’s amazing how many children today don’t have any idea where their food comes from.”
She added that she has enjoyed getting to know the many customers they have served over the years.
“We’ve had so many people who have come back year after year, and it’s not just locals. We’ve had a lot of people from Indiana, Virginia and other places who have come back. We’ve become good friends with many of our customers,” she said. “We are so thankful for the many years they have supported us and we want to say God bless all of you.”
Janet Salter of Sea Level, a long-time customer, said she would miss picking up baked goods and fresh produce from the stand.
“Since they opened they have been a life saver for me and my family. I used her for anniversaries and birthdays,” she said, adding that she hopes her friend will still help her out on certain holidays.
For the Simpsons, family and community are the most important things. Both were born and raised Down East. The building that housed Nannie’s Bakery used to be the site of Mr. Simpson’s grandfather’s home.
“My grandfather George Frank Simpson bought 20 acres and moved here from the Laurel Road area in 1918,” he said. “He raised sweet potatoes and cabbage.”
Mr. Simpson said his grandfather sold crops to stores. When his father, Dyon Simpson, was born, he picked up the family mantle and sold produce to stores, as well.
When Mr. (George) Simpson was born Jan. 26, 1944, he too worked on the farm, but actually started pursuing a different career when he graduated from Smyrna High School in 1962. That school closed when East Carteret High School opened in 1965.
“I worked at Barbour’s Marine (and Supply Co.) in Beaufort as a welder,” he said. “They sent me to school in Grand Rapids, Mich., to learn how to repair boat propellers. I worked at Barbour’s Marine until 1965.”
Life took an unexpected turn for Mr. Simpson in 1965 when his father’s health began to fail.
“I helped him plant the crops that year and I’ve been here ever since,” Mr. Simpson said.
For several years, however, he continued to work part time as a welder in addition to farming.
Ms. Simpson, born and raised in Otway, met her future husband while they were attending Smyrna High School. They married March 1, 1964.
As well as helping on the farm, prior to opening the bakery, Ms. Simpson worked other jobs, including in the county tax office in Beaufort, a sales clerk and as a certified nursing assistant at Snug Harbor in Sea Level.
As for what the future holds, Ms. Simpson said she plans to create a cookbook that contains many of the recipes for her popular baked goods.
“I’ve had so many people asking for the recipes,” she said.
Mr. Simpson, who has particular pride in his tomatoes and greenhouse growing methods, said he may write a book himself about the secrets to producing quality tomatoes.
The two also plan to enjoy their first great grandchild, who is expected in February.
Whatever the future holds, the Simpsons said their faith will sustain them.
“God has been with us all these years through our trials and tribulations, and He is not going to forsake us,” she said. “I am amazed at how blessed we have been and still are with what God has given us.”
