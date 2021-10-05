RALEIGH — The N.C. Department of Transportation’s crews, contractors and volunteers have collected more than 10 million pounds of litter from roadsides in 2021 so far, nearly breaking the state’s record for litter collection set in 2019.
The announcement comes on the heels of the two-week Fall Litter Sweep, which saw more than 418,000 pounds of roadside litter picked up statewide.
“While this is a major milestone, it is unfortunate that our roadsides have been used as trash cans,” Division 2 engineer Preston Hunter said in a news release from NCDOT. “North Carolina is a beautiful place to live, work and play and to keep it that way, we need everyone to be part of the effort to keep litter off our roadways.”
NCDOT officials estimate the agency and its partners will break the 2019 record of 10.5 million pounds collected within a month.
Division 2, which includes Carteret County, collected 167,220 pounds of litter, with much of the success owed to the 196 Adopt-A-Highway groups that participated.
The department is always looking for more volunteer groups, the release said. Interested participants should visit ncdot.gov/DontTrashNC to see how to get involved.
If you spot someone littering from a vehicle, report them with NCDOT’s Swat-A-Litterbug app by downloading the app at ncdot.gov/litter.
Litter is unsightly, costs millions of dollars to clean up and hurts the environment, tourism and the state’s quality of life. Everyone can do their part to prevent roadside litter by following these tips:
- Always secure your load.
- Clear truck beds of any and all trash and debris before driving.
- Never toss garbage from a vehicle.
