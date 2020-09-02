Officials urge Carteret County residents to respond to census under accelerated deadline

CARTERET COUNTY — Residents who have not yet responded to the 2020 census have until the end of September to do so under an accelerated timeline announced by the U.S. Census Bureau last month.
The Census Bureau initially planned to extend the response deadline from July to the end of October due to delays related to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the bureau announced Aug. 3 it is moving the deadline up a month to Wednesday, Sept. 30 so it can meet the statutory end-of-year deadline to submit final population counts used for redrawing congressional districts.
The census occurs once every 10 years and seeks to count every person living in the United States. The resulting population counts are used to determine how to distribute around $1.5 trillion in federal funding, as well as how many congressional seats each state gets.
Those who haven’t responded to the 2020 census can visit 2020census.gov to learn about their options for completing the questionnaire. The Census Bureau says the survey takes just a few minutes to complete and responses are kept strictly confidential.
“The response to the Census impacts how tens of billions of federal dollars will be distributed to the states over the next decade, including funds for highways, education, public health and social services,” Carteret County Economic Development Director Don Kirkman said. “A high North Carolina response rate will ensure that North Carolinians receive the funds to which they are entitled rather than having them go to other states.
“In addition, North Carolina is expected to gain an additional Congressional seat because of our state’s population growth,” Mr. Kirkman continued, “but that could be jeopardized if we do not achieve a higher response rate.”
Carteret County’s self-response rate – the percentage of people who have responded to the census either online, by phone or mail – continues to lag behind response rates of other communities state and nationwide. As of Tuesday, the county’s self-response rate stood at 43.5%, compared to North Carolina’s self-response rate of 60.8% and the nationwide rate of 65%.
Last month, the Census Bureau began sending workers door-to-door to conduct a process called nonresponse followup, or NRFU, with households that hadn’t yet responded to the 2020 census. As of Monday, an additional 15.1% of households in North Carolina had been counted in the NRFU process for an overall state response rate of 75.9%. That puts North Carolina among the states with the lowest overall response rates.
The decision to accelerate the census response timeline has gotten some pushback from officials who say it may result in an inaccurate count. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper joined the governors of several other states in signing a letter to U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and U.S. Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham outlining concerns over the decision to end the count a month earlier than anticipated.
“Your recent announcement calls into question how millions of Americans who have yet to fill out their 2020 Census will be counted,” Gov. Cooper and the other governors wrote in the letter. “…By your own calculations made when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the October 31 date is crucial for the Census Bureau to be able to meet its constitutional obligation and do it in a way that does not jeopardize the public health.”
Gov. Cooper’s office says the state risks losing around $7.4 billion in funding for health care, transportation, education and other services if North Carolina’s population is undercounted.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com
