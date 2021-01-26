NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Local offshore fishermen and others in Carteret County and beyond who are interested in the management of dolphin (mahi mahi) and wahoo along the Atlantic coast are encouraged to provide comments on regulatory measures proposed for both fisheries.
The South Atlantic Fishery Management Council announced Jan. 15 it’s soliciting public comment on Amendment 10 to the Dolphin Wahoo Fishery Management Plan. The plan addresses measures for dolphin and wahoo in federal waters along the east coast of the United States, including those off North Carolina.
According to the announcement, Amendment 10, if approved, will make the following changes to the management plan:
- Update the acceptable biological catch and revise annual catch limits for dolphin and wahoo largely based on updated recreational landings estimates.
- Modify allocations between the recreational and commercial sectors for both species based on the new ABC and ACL values.
- Revise recreational accountability measures to allow for temporary reductions in bag limits, vessel limits and the season should the sector ACL be projected to be met for dolphin and temporarily reduce the bag limit, length of the season or implement a vessel limit for wahoo to prevent the sector ACL from being exceeded post season.
- Remove the operator card requirement for for-hire and commercial federal dolphin wahoo permit holders.
- Allow possession of limited quantities of dolphin or wahoo onboard commercial vessels with trap, pot or buoy gear onboard.
- Reduce the recreational vessel limit for dolphin from 60 fish per vessel to an alternative ranging from 30-54 fish per vessel, with additional alternatives to have reductions apply only off the east coast of Florida, off the coasts of North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia or along the entire Atlantic coast.
- Reduce the bag limit for wahoo to 1 fish per person and implement vessel limits ranging from 2-8 fish per vessel.
- Allow filleting of dolphin at sea north of the North Carolina/Virginia state line onboard for-hire vessels.
A public hearing summary document, presentation and the draft amendment with details of the proposed actions and management alternatives are all now available from the council’s website, safmc.net/safmc-meetings/public-hearings-scoping-meetings/.
Online public hearings are scheduled at 6 p.m. each day Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Registration for these hearings is available at the following websites:
- Tuesday’s hearing - register.gotowebinar.com/register/5406567366785545487.
- Wednesday’s hearing - register.gotowebinar.com/register/7419002399592348943.
- Thursday’s hearing - register.gotowebinar.com/register/4409066228811370767.
The council will review public comments as it continues to develop Dolphin Wahoo Amendment 10 during its meeting Monday-Friday, March 1-5.
