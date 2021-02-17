NEWPORT — Carteret County will see an increased chance of rain Wednesday evening through Friday night, and may see flash flooding, according to local forecasters.
The National Weather Service’s weather forecasting office in Newport issued a flash flood watch at 3 p.m. Wednesday that includes Carteret County. According to the NWS, this watch will remain in effect from Thursday morning through Friday evening.
“(A) prolonged period of steady rainfall will occur from Thursday morning through Friday evening,” the NWS said in its announcement. “Saturated ground and elevated river levels will result in runoff and poor drainage of water. Numerous area rivers are already in flood stage and are forecasted to continue rising as a result of an additional 2-3 inches of rain.”
The weather service said a flash flood watch means conditions may develop leading to flash flooding. Residents and visitors should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued.
According to the NWS extended forecast on its website, weather.gov/mhx/, the chance of rain Wednesday night will increase from 30% to 60% as the night goes on. There’s a 90% chance of showers forecast for Thursday, an 80% chance of rain Thursday night and a 70% chance of rain Friday, lowering to a 30% chance Friday night.
The NWS provides forecasts, watches, warnings, outlooks, advisories and more information on its website, on Twitter at twitter.com/NWSMoreheadCity, on Facebook at facebook.com/NWSMoreheadCity and on YouTube at youtube.com/NWSMoreheadCity.
