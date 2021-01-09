MOREHEAD CITY — There’s still a few days left for local researchers to apply for a grant from N.C. Sea Grant.
N.C. Sea Grant, a UNC multi-campus program providing research, education and outreach opportunities relating to current issues affecting the North Carolina coast and its communities, announced Tuesday a deadline of 5 p.m. Monday for the first step in the 2022-24 proposal process. The grants are for applied research to address problems affecting coastal ecosystems, economies and communities.
NCSG Executive Director Dr. Susan White said the opportunity provides funding “to tackle real-world problems.”
“We welcome proposals from researchers with a diverse range of experiences and backgrounds who will bring strategies to consider coastal, marine, and watershed issues important to North Carolina,” she said.
NCSG uses a two-step process for its core funding. Initially, researchers submit pre-proposals that outline the research topic, its need within the state, the approach and strategy and the team to be assembled.
The second step, known as full proposals, will take place later this year. A pre-proposal is required.
Proposals should recognize NCSG’s multidisciplinary, integrated program of applied research, outreach and education and should fit one or more of four primary focus areas: healthy coastal ecosystems; resilient communities and economies; sustainable fisheries and aquaculture; and environmental literacy and workforce development.
NCSG Deputy Director John Fear said researchers must relate their topics to the current North Carolina Sea Grant Strategic Plan, which has been updated to cover through 2023.
Lead investigators must be at an institution of higher education in North Carolina, but collaborators can come from various avenues of expertise, including academia, industry and government. Multi-campus and interdisciplinary teams are encouraged.
NCSG strongly encourages proposals from faculty researchers at historically black colleges and universities, minority serving institutions and/or traditionally underserved and underrepresented communities, as well as faculty who can demonstrate how their work and related outreach will benefit underserved and underrepresented communities.
Preproposals are reviewed based on three aspects:
- Relevance and need - Will the project help address a high-priority coastal issue?
- Approach - Are the proposed methods appropriate to complete the work?
- Transferability - Is it clear the results of the work will be provided to end users, and do they want the research and results?
The 2022–24 NCSG Biennial Competitive Research Funding Cycle will fund research to begin Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, and be completed by Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024.
NCSG uses the proposal management system eSeaGrant at the website go.ncsu.edu/ncesg, for all parts of the proposal cycle. Detailed instructions are included with the application materials at ncseagrant.ncsu.edu/core-funding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.