Emerald Isle adopts $11.9M fiscal 2021-22 budget, funds year-round beach patrol

EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle commissioners Tuesday night voted 5-0 to adopt an $11.89 million fiscal 2021-22 budget that maintains the existing property tax rate and funds, for the first time, year-round police beach patrols.
The vote came during the board’s monthly session virtually on GoToWebinar and in the meeting room on the north side of Highway 58.
The tax rate will be 15.5 cents per $100 of assessed value for the seventh straight year. That includes 14.5 cents for general services and 1 cent earmarked for beach nourishment. The oceanfront property owner beach nourishment tax rate, on top of the 15.5 cents, is 4 cents, the same as the current year, as well.
Mayor Pro Tem Floyd Messer commended town manager Matt Zapp and finance director Laura Rotchford for their work on the document.
“Neighboring towns are raising taxes 2 to 4 cents,” he said. “We are able to keep ours the same.”
There is, however, an increase in the annual solid waste fee from $255 to $265 annually to cover increased costs associated with providing the service, according to the manager.
The vote came after a public hearing during which no one spoke. Commissioner Candace Dooley made the motion to approve the budget.
“It’s always good to get the budget behind us for another year,” said Mayor Eddie Barber, who also praised the staff for its work.
The police department budget for the new fiscal year, which begins Thursday, July 1, is about $2.25 million, up from $2.04 million in the current year. It includes $128,000 to fund salaries, benefits, training and equipment for two new positions for beach patrol. The officers will work 12-hour shifts.
Part of the reason for year-round patrol is to have more police presence on the strand during beach-driving season, which starts Sept. 15 and ends April 30 each year.
Town commissioners earlier considered reducing the season by a couple of weeks on each end to create more separation between beach driving and tourism season in the wake of increased off-season pedestrian traffic on the beach. The idea sparked a public outcry, however, including an online petition eventually signed by about 3,500 people who wanted to keep the season the same. Many suggested increased patrolling.
The police department has the largest budget of any town department, followed by fire service at $2.06 million.
Mr. Zapp told the board the property tax, based on a total valuation of $3.1 billion, is expected to raise $4.85 million. State-shared sales tax revenue is expected to come to $2.34 million, higher than in the fiscal 2020-21 adopted projection, based on the fact sales tax revenue rose last year during the coronavirus pandemic.
Mr. Zapp said the monthly tax bill for the owner of an average Emerald Isle property – valued at a little more $403,000 – will be $52 per month, and the tax rate is the third lowest among North Carolina beach towns.
There are no reserve funds used to balance the budget, which is $524,970 higher than the general fund budget adopted last June. The general fund balance, used in case of emergencies, should total $2.6 million by the end of this month.
The budget does not include funds for the Fourth of July fireworks show or the fall beach music festival, reflecting action commissioners took in April to cancel them because of budgetary concerns.
Other highlights of the budget expenditures include:
- $269,400 in town and state Powell Bill funds to resurface approximately 2 miles of road.
- $923,500 for residential garbage service – two trash and one recycling pickup per week – by Simmons & Simmons. That’s up almost 1% from fiscal 2020-21.
- $25,000 in the parks and recreation department budget for beach walkway maintenance. The town hopes to use Federal Emergency Management Agency funds to replace some aging walkways.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
