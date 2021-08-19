Coast Guard Cutter Steelhead arrives at Fort Macon

ATLANTIC BEACH — The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Steelhead officially arrived at its new homeport at Sector Field Office Fort Macon Aug. 6.
The USCGC Steelhead is a coastal patrol boat with a crew of 11 members with an area of operation ranging from the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay near Cape Charles and Cape Henry, Va., to the South Carolina border.
The 87-foot coastal patrol boat is a multi-mission platform designed for search and rescue, law enforcement and fisheries patrols, as well as drug and illegal alien interdiction duties up to 200 miles off shore, according to a release from the Coast Guard.
Steelhead joins cutters Maple, Bayberry, Smilax, Richard Snyder and the Nathan Bruckenthal at Fort Macon in Atlantic Beach.
“As a multi-mission, maritime service with vast responsibilities and limited resources, we are constantly seeking ways to be more efficient and effective,” Capt. Matt Baer, commanding officer of Coast Guard Sector North Carolina, said in the release. “Cutter Steelhead will conduct both law enforcement and search and rescue operations spanning the entire North Carolina coastline, providing an outstanding addition to the Coast Guard's layered response strategy of shore-based boats, aircraft, and cutters.”
Capt. Baer continued that the change of homeport will ensure critical mission support functions for maintenance and personnel and improve offshore response capabilities from the Outer Banks and throughout southeastern North Carolina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.