CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County Public Schools and Carteret Community College will resume normal in-person operations on Friday, according to press statements issued Thursday.
For public schools, after-school activities will also resume Friday.
“We advise parents that there are still remote areas of Carteret County that may be affected by flooding and impassable roads due to persistent northeast winds. These areas include Down East and South River,” a CCPS press release stated. “We will continue to monitor conditions, but transportation to these areas may also be limited on Friday if there are safety concerns.”
Parents are advised to call a student’s school directly in the case that flooding prohibits a student from being able to attend school in person.
“We thank students, school administration, staff and our community members for being flexible and supportive during this time as we determine the most optimum way to continue in-person instruction while prioritizing student and staff safety.”
