WILMINGTON — Top area politicians – local, state and federal – plus climate experts and scientists, joined Wednesday to learn more about flooding in North Carolina and talk about ways to mitigate the growing problem.
The daylong, second annual WATERS (Water Adaptations to Ensure Regional Success) Summit in the Wilmington Convention Center was organized and hosted by U.S. Rep. Gregg Murphy, who represents the state’s 3rd Congressional District, including Carteret County, and Rep. David Rouzer, who represents the 7th District, including Wilmington.
After Rep. Murphy opened the conference at 9 a.m., U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., appeared virtually from Washington, D.C., and praised the organizers for working to find solutions to the massive flood damage caused by hurricanes and other storms.
He said it’s likely that the problem will increase, in part because of changing climate and the rapid growth and urbanization of the state.
“It’s going to require federal, state and local agencies” to address the problem, working together, on legislation and policies, he said. “I appreciate your focus.”
“Devastating inland and coastal flooding upends the livelihoods of families, businesses and even entire communities,” Rep. Rouzer said. “Collaboration between every level of government and private innovators is key to better prepare for the future.”
Many areas see problems even after relatively small storm events now. For example, the parking lot at one of the city’s major tourist attractions, the Battleship North Carolina, often floods. Beaufort floods more often than in the past, too.
Rep. Murphy said last year’s summit was more about identifying problems and discussing them.
“Together, we are developing a targeted, solutions-based approach to inland flooding and creating a workable blueprint for disaster preparedness,” he said. “I’m grateful to the dozens of local leaders, regional experts and international partners who took the time to participate in our annual nonpartisan event to create a safer, more resilient future for North Carolina.”
Rep. Rouzer said dredging is important, so flood waters don’t’ back up as much.
“We have rivers, creeks and streams that built up a lot of sediment, debris and other material over the years,” Rouzer said. “And so, there’s a lot of components, you know, to this flooding issue. We need everybody to come together in a very meaningful way, working across disciplines to enact the change necessary to mitigate flooding in the future.”
“North Carolina is now a national leader and model for flood resilience thanks to the hard work and partnerships built between our federal, state and local partners,” said N.C. Sen Majority Leader John Bell. “This event showcases the great work being done by our state leaders to mitigate flooding and make North Carolina more resilient before the next storm hits. Thank you to Congressmen Murphy and Rouzer for bringing everyone together and organizing this important discussion.”
One of the key speakers was Jay Faison, chair of the American Flood Coalition.
"The key to addressing flooding is knowing how much water will come and how much water will go out," he said. “If you don’t know, you’re guessing, and I’d say we’re guessing 95-99% of the time. We don’t have the right data.”
But other states, such as Florida and Louisiana, offer models North Carolina can use and build upon, Faison said.
The good news, Faison said, is that North Carolina is taking the issue seriously.
“North Carolina is no stranger to flooding, but with local, state and federal officials focused on this issue, the state is taking a leadership role for the rest of the country to follow,” he said. “I want to thank Reps. Murphy and Rouzer for their steadfast leadership on flood protection and for convening this impressive group of leaders - from all levels - to address this head on.”
He and others stressed the importance of getting good predictive maps, something agencies and academics, including Dr. Rick Luettich of the UNC Institute of Marine Sciences in Morehead City, have been working on.
“We need a North Carolina flood forecasting system,” Dr. Luettich said during his talk.
Another key speaker was Dr. Chip Konrad, a climatologist at UNC Chapel Hill and director of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Southeast Regional Climate Center.
He said climate change is contributing to increasingly strong storms, because warmer waters create more evaporation, which leads to more water vapor in the air and thus, more rainfall.
He also noted that there is a natural hurricane cycle, observed by scientists and others for many years, dependent on the Atlantic Oscillation. Currently, he said, we’re in a positive cycle, which means more storms and stronger ones. And, he said, that cycle could continue for another 10 to 30 years, increasing the urgency of learning how to mitigate damage.
Hurricane Florence, he was, is a good example of what people can expect more of in the future. When Florence interacted with a front, it slowed down, took an unusual northeast to southwest track through the state and pounded Wilmington and other areas, including parts of Onslow and Carteret counties, with 30 or more inches of rain.
“As a climatologist, it was hard to believe,” he said.
In closing the conference, Rep. Murphy agreed that North Carolina needs to quickly develop a plan for flood mitigation.
“I’d like in two years to come back and say, ‘This is what we’ve done,’” he said.
