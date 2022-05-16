PINE KNOLL SHORES — When Pine Knoll Shores commissioners voted in March to give all town employees a salary increase from April through June 30 as well as give them additional raises beginning July 1 to maintain competitive strength within the market for municipal workers, there was talk, but no decision, on whether that would require a tax increase.
When Town Manager Brian Kramer released his draft budget to commissioners in May, it showed a property tax increase of as much as 6.3 cents – up from 20.7 cents per $100 in the current fiscal year – might be necessary to balance the budget.
But Mayor John Brodman said Saturday that after a couple more budget work sessions it appears likely the town will move to a budget public hearing in June with a proposed rate hike of 3 cents.
“Bear in mind that every penny increase in our tax rate yields about $100K in additional revenue, and, conversely, every $100K we come up with from reserves, American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds or other sources allows us to lower the proposed tax rate increase by one cent,” Mayor Brodman said in an email.
“By using some of these tools, town staff presented several options for reducing the proposed tax rate increase of 6.3 cents per $100 of assessed value, first to 5.3 cents by using $100K of the ARPA funds, and further to 4.3 cents using ARPA funds and drawing $100K from a designated reserve we had set aside for the purchase of a new fire truck, and further still to 3.3 cents by using ARPA funds, fire truck reserves and a one-cent reduction in the beach (sand) tax.”
In a May 11 work session, the mayor said, staff was recommending the 4.3-cent increase option, which used $100,000 in ARPA funds and $100,000 from reserves to lower the increase needed to balance the budget.
“The 4.3-cent proposed tax increase would raise the annual Pine Knoll Shores tax bill for a home valued at $400K by $172 from $828 per year to $1000 per year (the beach tax would remain unchanged at 5.5 cents for oceanfront and 1.5 cents for non-ocean),” Mayor Brodman said in the email. “The tax increase and the water rate increase taken together would be an increase of $258 per year for a home valued at $400K using less than 5,000 gallons of water per month.”
But by the end of the May 11 meeting, Mayor Brodman said in the email, “there was general agreement that we would use ARPA funds ($200K) and $100K from reserves to bring the proposed tax rate increase down to about three cents from an initial rise of six cents.”
He added that there might be some further adjustment to these figures and that the budget isn’t final until the commission votes to approve it.
“This rate increase, coupled with the water rate increase, yields an additional payment of $206 per year for a property with an assessed value of $400K using less than 5,000 gallons of water per month,” he said.
Mr. Kramer is now to draft a budget message for commissioners to consider at the Wednesday, May 25 meeting, at which time they could call for the required public hearing on Wednesday, June 8. The budget must be adopted by June 30.
Mayor Brodman stressed that “All of the commissioners (are) striving for a balance between minimizing this year’s tax hike and the risk of mortgaging our future in a way that damages our fiscal flexibility.” He said it’s a bare bones budget that doesn’t included funds for new sidewalks along Highway 58, a somewhat contentious issue.
He also emphasized that the town and the country are in a time of high inflation and a competitive environment, “and if we want to attract and retain excellent staff, we have to pay them a competitive wage.
“Real wages in the US, adjusted for inflation, were down by 2.6% in the 12 months to April,” he said in the email. “Some people have suggested we reduce staffing by contracting out some functions like tax collection and building inspections, reduce services, and replace full-time police and emergency personnel with part-time hires.
“We also know that towns that have contracted out their tax collection function have abysmal collection rates, and our tax collector also has functional responsibilities related to building permits, inspections and accounts payable. Not many people are in favor of having ambulance drivers, firemen or policemen who are unfamiliar with our streets,” Mayor Brodman continued.
“The commissioners discussed the pros and cons of all these things, as well as the need for succession planning in several departments and made no adjustments to the wage and staffing levels in the proposed budget.
Mr. Kramer, planning director Kevin Reed and building inspector/code enforcement Jim Taylor have all announced plans to retire in 2023.
