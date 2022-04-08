The Carteret Community College Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the college’s Foundation Building. Agenda items include a presentation of the college’s 2022-25 strategic plan, request for approval of the third phase of a salary improvement plan, the first reading of an adverse weather and catastrophic events policy and a closed session for an annual performance and contract review for CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini.
