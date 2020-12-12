MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Partnership for Children announced last week it has been awarded a $3,000 grant to help support literacy from International Paper’s New Bern mill and the International Paper Foundation.
The Carteret Partnership for Children said in a release the funds will be used to help promote Real Men Read, a positive role model program designed to encourage young boys to read.
“Carteret Partnership for Children thanks International Paper for bringing excitement through reading into Carteret classrooms,” the organization said in its release.
According to CPC, Real Men Read mentors provide role models to children in preschool through fourth grade. Mentors make four visits to the classroom throughout the year to read a book and engage the students’ interest in reading. Children are allowed to keep the book and a begin a library at home.
