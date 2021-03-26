Health department plans vaccination clinics for next week

MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret County Health Department will host two first-dose COVID-19 vaccination clinics next week, with 1,650 combined appointment spots available for eligible residents.
The county will host the first of two clinics Wednesday at the old Kmart building in Morehead City, 4915 Arendell St., with 1,250 first vaccination doses available. There will be 400 first doses available at an additional clinic Thursday in the same location. Individuals in eligible vaccination groups 1-4 can sign up for an appointment by calling 252-728-8550, option 2. Walk-in appointments are not available.
Eligible vaccine groups 1-4 include health care workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, anyone age 65 and older, frontline essential workers, those living in congregate settings and people with underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk for complications from COVID-19. Gov. Roy Cooper announced Thursday beginning April 7, all adults over the age of 16 in North Carolina will be eligible to receive a vaccine.
To date, Carteret County has administered more than 20,000 first and second doses of vaccines to residents.
“We are so grateful to staff, health providers, and community volunteers who have supported their neighbors and made these clinics so successful. We would also like to thank those that have been so receptive in getting vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” county officials said in a release Thursday. “The County has been able to exhaust all vaccines received through these vaccination clinics, so the County does not waste or dispose of any additional doses in a vaccine vial. The continuances of these mass clinics and the eagerness of the community to get vaccinated plays a critical role in getting things back to normal.”
Meanwhile, health officials reported Friday 22 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Carteret County since Wednesday. The new cases bring Carteret County’s overall total to 4,646 cases confirmed since March 2020, of which 65 cases are currently active and 4,537 are considered recovered. Forty-four Carteret County residents have died from complications associated with COVID-19.
Hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City remained the same as Wednesday at seven.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.