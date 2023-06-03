HARKERS ISLAND — Cape Lookout National Seashore (CLNS) will hold a Middle Passage Remembrance Ceremony on Saturday, June 10 and unveil an historical marker to honor the African ancestors who survived and those who perished on the journey through the Middle Passage.
The purpose of the marker is to acknowledge this history and the contributions of Africans and Americans of African descent. After the unveiling, the marker will be permanently emplaced in Portsmouth Village within the national seashore.
According to a news release from CLNS and the National Park Service, “Recent research by Eastern Carolina Foundation for Equity and Equality Inc. has uncovered documentation confirming that Portsmouth Village was a Middle Passage arrival site, meaning it was directly involved in the Trans-Atlantic human trade” that placed countless people into slavery in the United States.
The nonprofit organization has partnered with the National Park Service and the Middle Passage Ceremonies and Port Markers Project to create a permanent marker and to organize the ceremony to acknowledge this history.
The event will begin at 10 a.m. at Shell Point, adjacent to Harkers Island Visitor Center at 1800 Island Road. In the event of inclement weather, the event will be indoors at the nearby Core Sound Waterfowl Museum & Heritage Center, located at 1785 Harkers Island Road.
The event follows by about two years a similar ceremony in Beaufort in October 2021.
Town officials and others unveiled an historic marker recognizing Topsail Marine Memorial Park as a port of entry in the trans-Atlantic slave trade.
According to a News-Times story by Elise Clouser after the event, “The park is a well-maintained space with benches, bike racks and a public floating dock where visitors can fish or enjoy views of Taylor’s Creek. But 300 years ago, before the manicured shrubs and tourist-friendly restaurants within a stone’s throw, it was where dozens of captive Africans first stepped foot on foreign soil after being forcefully removed from their homelands to be sold into slavery.”
Then Beaufort Commissioner and now Mayor Sharon Harker was one of the speakers in 2021.
“We are gathered here today on native land to honor and to remember the two million captive Africans that perished during the trans-Atlantic human trade voyage,” she said to open the ceremony. “We’re also here to honor the 10 million children, women and men that survived and whose unpaid labor helped build the Americas.”
The informational marker was placed near the sidewalk on Front Street in Topsail Park.
That site was one of two documented locations in Beaufort – the other being the former Market Street Wharf at the end of Turner Street – where ships arrived from the African continent.
Both Beaufort arrival sites have been officially designated by the United Nations Education, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Slave Route Project as a “site and itinerary of memory.”
Similarly, the marker in Portsmouth Village – a place sacred to many Carteret County residents with ancestors who lived there – will a somber reminder of a dark part of the country’s history in a spot visited by hundreds of thousands of county residents and tourists each year.
The Middle Passage is so named because it was the stage of the Atlantic slave trade in which millions of Africans were transported to the Americas as part of the triangular slave trade. Ships departed Europe for African markets with manufactured goods, which were then traded for slaves with rulers of African states and other African slave traders. Ships transported the slaves across the Atlantic, and the proceeds from selling slaves were then used to buy products such as hides, tobacco, sugar, rum, and raw materials, which were transported back to northern Europe.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.