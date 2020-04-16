MOREHEAD CITY — Local commercial fishermen and seafood dealers have an online resource to help provide information and guidance to apply for COVID-19 aid.
Saving Seafood, a nonprofit that conducts media and public relations outreach on behalf of the seafood industry, announced April 9 a new online portal at savingseafood.org/coronavirus/.
According to Saving Seafood, the two-way online portal provides “curated and up-to-date information to the domestic seafood harvesting and processing community, as well as serve(s) as a way for us to collect concerns from industry members and get those concerns to appropriate entities at the federal level.”
“As we have been doing since the declaration of a national emergency using our existing Saving Seafood member email lists,” the nonprofit said in its announcement, “we will send out updates as we receive them from the White House, Congress, the Department of Commerce, Department of the Treasury, FEMA (the Federal Emergency Management Agency), DHS (the Department of Homeland Security) and other agencies. We will add, modify, or update the information on this page.”
Anyone who wants to receive updates by email may add their email address to Saving Seafood’s mailing list by filling out the online form at the top of the portal page.
Saving Seafood said it’s heard from the White House, the Trump administration, congressional offices and others who’ve asked the nonprofit keep them informed of any questions or concerns from the seafood industry. Saving Seafood will collect information received from fishing industry members “so we can provide the data to staff at relevant agencies and offices.”
“We will ensure that information sent out and posted here is reviewed and edited daily so that it is applicable to all types of businesses involved in seafood harvesting and processing in all regions of the U.S.,” Saving Seafood said. “We will also include information that is relevant on a more local level, as we certainly are aware that the seafood industry and fisheries across the country are diverse. We want to work with appropriate state and local agencies to ensure that we have their updates as well.”
Any companies or organizations interested in partnering in the effort should contact Saving Seafood and send their company/organization logo by email to derek@stoveboat.com.
