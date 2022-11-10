MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community College trustees approved a $649,971 bid Wednesday to construct a fire tower that will be used for training students as well as area first responders.
The board approved the bid following a closed session at the end of its meeting in the Historic Camp Glenn Building.
The tower will be located at 241 Laurel Road in Beaufort.
The bid was awarded to FTS, LLC, which has offices in Phoenix, Ariz., and Long Island, N.Y.
College officials said the structure design and site preparation will take place over the next four to six months. It will be installed over the next six to eight months.
The college received a $900,000 state grant earlier this year to construct a fire training tower and facility.
According to a proposed design provided by CCC, the facility will include three 40-foot containers, one 20-foot container, two burn rooms, a temperature monitoring system, interior and exterior stairs, a rappelling tower, a pitched room prop, a forced entry door and many more training features.
In addition, the board approved the purchase of property at 103 Lockhart St. in Morehead City. The purchase price is $275,000. Officials did not say where funds were coming from for the purchase or what the plans were for the property by the time of the posting of this article.
In other action, the board approved a revision to the college’s withdrawal grade policy that gives more leeway for unexpected circumstances in a student’s situation that may lead to them having to withdraw. CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini said prior to the revision, the withdrawal would translate into an F on a student’s transcript.
“This gives faculty the ability to use discretion and allows faculty to use the knowledge of the situation if a student is making a good faith effort,” she said.
She cited situations where they have had students’ spouses or children die, which forced them to have to withdraw. She said the ultimate goal is to work with students so they can reenter the college once circumstances allow.
The revision passed by an 8-2 vote, with trustees Robin Comer and David Long opposed. Both expressed concern that the wording of the revision was too subjective.
The revision allows the president, administrators and faculty to construct procedures for course withdrawal. Comer said he would prefer trustees have more input in the creation of the procedures as well as the policy.
In other action, the board:
Unanimously approved a revision to its placement test policy.
Approved canceling the Dec. 14 meeting.
Heard a presentation regarding the college’s apprenticeship program.
Heard updates regarding revisions to the board’s bylaws.
Heard update reports from Dr. Mancini and other administrators.
Received a check from the Morehead City Lookout Rotary Club that will go to the foundation to support students in the college’s C-STEP program, which assists students attending two years at CCC, then transferring to UNC-Chapel Hill.
