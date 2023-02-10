MOREHEAD CITY - Morehead City officials are turning to the community for input on the town's 2023 development plan as the document nears the final steps of completion.
The town's updated plan will be up for discussion during Morehead City's regular monthly town council meeting Tuesday, Feb. 14 in City Hall.
The 2023 plan builds on previous strategic efforts, such as the 2007 Core Land Use Plan, and is intended to provide a comprehensive vision for the future of the area.
The plan will meet the state's Coastal Area Management Act requirements and new comprehensive planning laws detailed in North Carolina's General Statutes Chapter 160D.
Sections of the new document include a community characteristics report, vision and planning principles, a land use strategy with an updated future land use map and a plan for implementing the community vision.
The Morehead City Plan 2032 will be the first of its kind for the town and will place a strong emphasis on implementation to guide near- and long-term decision-making and investments.
Framework elements have been created to support the land use strategy, such as transportation and mobility, economic development, natural resources, public health and education, housing, parks, recreation and public services and utilities.
Revision efforts for the new plan began in early 2022 with the city council's appointment of a steering committee composed of 14 community leaders representing a range of organizations and agencies.
Two public workshops were also held in May and August, six focus group exercises were conducted, three online surveys were completed, and a growth strategy exercise was held with West Carteret High School students.
So far, the new plan has received a total of 3,900 written comments and 800 participant interactions from the public.
The town's website page detailing the project has also seen 7,655 visits from 2,150 unique users, according to Town Planner Sandi Watkins.
"Public engagement has played an important role in the development of our draft plan," Watkins said.
In January, the town's planning board reviewed the draft and recommended its approval.
A public hearing will now be held at the regularly scheduled city council meeting Feb. 14.
Once the plan receives preliminary approval by the council, it will go through a state review process and then return to the council for final adoption of its land use components before being submitted to the state for certification.
For more information, visit the project's website at https://engagekh.com/tmcp2032 or contact the Morehead City Planning and Inspections Department at 252-726-6848 x140.
