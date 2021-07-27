Drivers transported to hospital after Hibbs Road collision Monday

NEWPORT — A traffic collision Monday afternoon on Hibbs Road resulted in two women, one of them pregnant, being taken to Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Both are expected to recover.
A call went out over the emergency scanner at 5:17 p.m. Monday for a motor vehicle collision on Hibbs Road at the county-operated solid waste and recycling center. Newport Police Detective Sergeant Justin Ferrell told the News-Times Tuesday his department and officials from the Newport Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle collision involving a white Chevrolet pickup truck, driven by Felicia Wilkins, and a black Honda passenger car, driven by Regina Southard. Ms. Southard had one passenger in her car, her husband.
Traffic was stopped on Hibbs Road while first responders were on scene and took care of the vehicles’ occupants. The road was cleared shortly after 6 p.m.
Sgt. Ferrell said Ms. Wilkins was turning left onto Hibbs Road from Landfill Road when she was hit by the Southards, who were traveling west on Hibbs Road. Ms. Wilkins and Ms. Southard were transported to CHC. Ms. Southard was transported for a neck injury, while Ms. Wilkins was transported as a precautionary measure due to being pregnant. Mr. Southard sustained no injuries.
Sgt. Ferrell said Ms. Wilkins was charged with unsafe movement and failure to yield to oncoming traffic.
